O-BOY Satellite Watch Announces Partnership with Leading Critical Event Management Company FocusPoint International

O-BOY is on a mission to save lives and give a new sense of freedom to extreme sports enthusiasts and outdoor adventure lovers.
After surviving a life-threatening windsurfing accident by luck, I decided I’d never take such risks again without a solid back-up plan”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lifeline SRL (dba O-BOY), an innovative wearable device OEM, announced today that FocusPoint International (FocusPoint), an industry-leading critical event management company that specializes in Emergency Response as a Service (ERaaS), will be providing SOS alert validation and escalation services for all users that engage the SOS feature on the new O-BOY rescue watch. O-BOY’s new multi-use, satellite-enabled rescue watch allows users to push the limits and enjoy outdoor activities without having to trade safety for adventure.
Under the terms of the commercial partnership, FocusPoint will also power the ‘Rescue Me’ subscription offered by O-BOY to all watch owners by including its flagship, ‘Overwatch & Rescue’ plan, with every Rescue Me subscription purchase. Overwatch & Rescue is a fully indemnified service guarantee that reduces and, in many cases, eliminates the financial exposure associated with an emergency response. Overwatch & Rescue compliments the SOS feature on the new O-BOY rescue watch. It comes standard with benefits like 24/7 multi-lingual crisis consultation, search and rescue, no-cost security and medical evacuations, and emergency response for hazardous summer and winter sports incidents, natural disasters, pandemic threats, and more. Overwatch & Rescue is an ideal solution for any O-BOY rescue watch customer that lives, works, or plays on the fringe of cellular connectivity.
“The decision to engage FocusPoint and their Overwatch & Rescue plan to support our multi-use satellite rescue watch customers was an easy one,” said Hadrien Dorchy, CEO of O-BOY. Their proven experience supporting major players in the satellite-enabled communications industry, combined with their wiliness to offer the Overwatch & Rescue plan to O-BOY rescue watch customers, made FocusPoint the obvious choice and best partner we could hope for”, added Dorchy. FocusPoint is on risk daily for over 13 million people, has actioned over 100,000 alert notifications and has coordinated over 20,000 rescues in more than 220 countries and territories. FocusPoint is well-positioned to deliver an integrated suite of technology and emergency response services that address everyday incidents and unforeseen events impacting O-BOY rescue watch users on the move.
“The O-BOY multiple-use satellite rescue watch that Hadrien has designed is not only stylish and functional but timely given the emerging trend of connected devices being used to seek emergency assistance via satellite networks, said Greg Pearson, CEO of FocusPoint International. Our current relationship with Globalstar, the satellite network that the O-BOY rescue watch communicates with, made partnering with O-BOY a natural fit”, added Pearson.
O-BOY is on a mission to save lives and give a new sense of freedom to extreme sports enthusiasts and outdoor adventure lovers. O-BOY is meant to empower its users to go further, push their limits and enjoy their freedom safely.
After surviving a life-threatening windsurfing accident, Hadrien Dorchy, O-BOY CEO, decided he’d never take such risks again without a solid backup plan. He set out to create a reliable device designed for all types of adventures anywhere on the face of the planet.
O-BOY managed, for the first time ever, to miniaturize satellite communication technology to the point of fitting it into a watch casing. This ground-breaking U.S. patented innovation, together with an embedded omnidirectional antenna (that does not need to be unrolled), gave birth to O-BOY, a unique wrist-wearable satellite-based rescue device.
FocusPoint International (FocusPoint) is an industry-leading critical event management company that combines 24/7 multi-lingual assistance centers with proprietary technology and innovative indemnity solutions to provide a robust Emergency Response as a Service (ERaaS) solution to channel partners and end users alike. The company specializes in the full provision of satellite and cellular device monitoring and emergency escalation services, search and rescue, medical and security evacuation services, and crisis response services in support of people, assets, and organizations on the move. FocusPoint’s ethos and mission are one and the same, to encourage people on the move to live life to the fullest and assist our customers when unforeseen events trigger the need for emergency response.
