Anime Village Releases Two Utility-Rich NFT Series Featuring All-Original Characters
Utility-based NFTs for Anime and Manga fansCARMEL, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime Village (AV), a social Metaverse company built for fans of Anime, Manga and gaming, is excited to announce it has launched its first two NFT series, both of which offer unique utility for added value and engagement.
Up first is the Tetsu Collection, which features the lead protagonist from the company’s all-original Manga, Adamanto. Shin’ichi Tanso is showcased in 10 different NFTs, displaying the 7th Century hero in different samurai armors and uniforms. The utility built into each piece will give purchasers a one-of-one Avatar wearing the very same gear to explore Anime Village’s virtual worlds in style.
“We’re very happy with how this first series turned out and more than that, the value they provide,” says Anime Village CEO and Co-Founder, Gary Phillips. “As an Anime fan, I want to make sure that every product we produce, including NFTs, has that ‘wow’ factor. And the Tetsu Collection definitely provides fans with exactly that.”
The second series, the Gaido Collection, focuses on Anime Village’s virtual guide, Suki the owl. Suki is proudly displayed before 10 unique background to denote her mood and personality traits. And just like the Tetsu Collection, this one includes a fan-focused utility to enhance the overall Anime Village experience.
“Gaido is very cool because it’s simple, but striking,” says Anime Village co-founder and Chief Lore Officer, Bryan Soroka. “What I really love about this series is the utility, an annual digital keepsake, which will come in the form of exclusive Metaverse artifacts and items, Avatar upgrades, Manga and land deals…and so much more. You’ll receive this yearly ‘thanks’ for as long as you hold the NFT.”
Both Collections are launching on the Polygon blockchain, which boasts lowered gas fees and faster transactions when compared to Ethereum. On the environmentally-friendly front, Polygon’s ‘fault-tolerant’ proof of stake mechanism replaces computing power with staking, which reduces energy consumption dramatically.
The Tetsu and Gaido Collections are currently available for purchase in AV’s marketplace. You can also download Anime Village’s pre-Alpha playable Metaverse demo and read the preview of Anime Village’s first all-original Manga, Adamanto, in the previews section of the company’s site.
