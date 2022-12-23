Interstate 90 Closure Extending to Minnesota State Line at 7 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022

Contact:

Craig Smith, Director of Operations, 605-773-5155

PIERRE, S.D. – Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) remains closed from Rapid City (exit 67) to Sioux Falls (exit 395) due to sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions. As high winds move east, low visibility and drifting snow are worsening.

The current closure on I-90 will be extended from Sioux Falls (exit 402) to the Minnesota state line at 7 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a blizzard warning in effect through Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. In addition to blizzard-like conditions, many stuck and stranded vehicles are blocking lanes of traffic.



Due to continued high winds causing near zero visibility and drifting snow, along with ongoing issues with stranded motorists, SDDOT anticipates the I-90 closure to remain in place through Thursday and into Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.

Officials will continually assess conditions to determine when I-90 can be reopened safely.



Motorists are asked to avoid travel due to the extremely serious weather conditions, and rapidly deteriorating roads. Significantly reduced visibilities and blizzard-like conditions, along with extreme wind chills, make travel very dangerous.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

-30-