12/23/2022

Attorney General Tong Announces Enforcement Action Against Litchfield Gas Station Over Gas Tax Violation

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today announced Reeha LLC, owner of a Litchfield-based gas station, has paid $2,400 for failure to lower its prices by 25 cents per gallon on April 1 as required by the gas tax holiday suspension. An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General found that Reeha did not lower its price until April 10.

The gas tax holiday began on April 1 and has been extended through to December 31. During this time, the 25-cent state tax on gasoline is suspended. Between December 31 and May 1, 2023, the tax is scheduled to be phased back in. Beginning on April 1, 2022, the law required that retailers reduce their price per gallon by the amount of the suspended excise tax.

Any gas station suspected of charging the excise tax, or a portion of that tax, during this gas tax holiday will be subject to investigation by the Office of the Attorney General pursuant to the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act. Acting in coordination with the Department of Consumer Protection, the Office of the Attorney General may file suit against retailers found to be in violation of this law and seek appropriate relief, including injunctive terms, restitution, and civil financial penalties designed to deter future unscrupulous sellers.

“The gas tax holiday was enacted—and extended—to give families a break. Reeha failed to lower its price as required by law on April 1, inflating costs for their customers. When businesses take advantage of consumers, I won’t hesitate to enforce the law,” said Attorney General Tong.

The Office of the Attorney General has received 320 complaints regarding gas prices since March, both regarding the gas tax holiday and general gas price gouging complaints. All complaints were reviewed. Of those, the office initiated 12 gas tax related investigations and 93 price gouging investigations. There have been three enforcement actions to date, including Reeha and Bridgeport-based Nunes Auto, regarding gas tax violations. Other investigations remain open and ongoing.

Consumers may file complaints online using the Office of the Attorney General complaint portal: https://www.dir.ct.gov/ag/complaint/

Assistant Attorneys General Joe Gasser and Kim McGee, Paralegal Specialist Casey Rybak and Deputy Associate Attorney General Mike Wertheimer, head of the Consumer Protection Section, assisted the Attorney General in this matter.



