Gov. Ricketts Thanks Tax Commissioner Tony Fulton for His Excellent Public Service

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts thanked Nebraska Department of Revenue Commissioner Tony Fulton for his excellent service to the state of Nebraska.

Department of Revenue Commissioner Fulton announced his resignation after having led the State’s Department of Revenue since January 2016. Prior to his appointment, Fulton ran a small business and represented a Lincoln-based district in the Nebraska Unicameral (2007-2013). As a state senator, Fulton served as a member of the Appropriations Committee and represented the Legislature on the Nebraska Workforce Investment Board, Nebraska Homeland Security Policy Group, and the Nebraska Information Technology Commission.

“Tony has been an excellent leader and wonderful teammate as we’ve worked to Grow Nebraska. Under his leadership, the State has been able to amass a record $1.7 billion in its cash reserves while also delivering historic amounts of tax relief,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Thanks to Tony, the Department of Revenue has administered that relief in a reliable, effective manner for the people of Nebraska. I am grateful for his service to the State and wish him well as he returns to the private sector.”

Fulton’s last day with the Department of Revenue will be December 30, 2022. Following his departure, Fulton plans to return to his small business.

“I communicated to Governor Ricketts and Governor-elect Pillen that I plan to step down as Nebraska's Tax Commissioner at year's end. I plan to return to my small business and become active again in the private sector - from which I've been absent too long. Thank you to Governor Ricketts for having bestowed upon me the great honor of serving our fellow Nebraskans.”

Effective December 31, 2022, Deputy Tax Commissioner Glen White will become the interim Commissioner for the Department of Revenue. White was appointed Deputy Tax Commissioner and Director of Administrative Services for the Department of Revenue on January 1, 2017. Prior to this appointment, he served as Director of Compliance since October 2008. He started with the Department in April 2001 as an attorney in the Legal Section. White was in private practice in Grand Island, Nebraska prior to joining the Department.