MAPFRE Insurance Named a 2022 WWCMA WorkWell Massachusetts Awards Winner for Exemplary Worksite Health Promotion

Award recognizes successful corporate health improvement and wellness program

MAPFRE Insurance is proud to have been named a 2022 WorkWell Massachusetts Awards program Award Winner in the large group category for exemplary worksite health promotion. The awards, powered by Healthiest Employers, recognizes MAPFRE's achievements in providing best-in-class programs and supporting employees through a culture of well-being.

MAPFRE provides a multifaceted approach to wellness for its employees and their families. Highlights include biometric screening incentives to encourage preventative care, free initial counseling sessions to address mental health challenges and help manage workplace stress, onsite and virtual yoga for mind/body awareness, and access to a network of service providers who offer child and elder care.

"Changes to our employees' perspective on life and health brought forth by the pandemic, as well as navigating a hybrid workforce, pushed us to redefine what a successful wellness program looked like," said Nora Costa, MAPFRE Insurance Vice President, Rewards. "We met those challenges by enhancing the channels in which we reach our employees, and brought our mental, physical and financial well-being partners together to better coordinate and integrate their solutions. When we combined all of this with a diversified wellness incentive plan, we increased engagement and impact."

"Given all of the unique challenges that organizations have been facing over the last few years, our goal is to recognize those companies that are finding ways to approach well-being in a more holistic way, and meet the needs of employees and their families," said Jenna Carter, WWCMA Board Director and Awards & Recognition Committee Co-Chair.

"With the tremendous pressure to be an employer of choice, there's an emphasis to build well-being into the fabric of their workplace. These organizations foster an environment where employees can thrive and are empowered through various tools, resources, and communication to be their best selves," said Archana Kansagra, WWCMA Board Director; Awards & Recognition Committee Co-Chair, and founder of the WorkWell MA Awards program.

WorkWell Massachusetts Awards is a corporate award program created by WWCMA, a not-for-profit member organization dedicated to the advancement of worksite wellness programs. WWCMA is partnering with Healthiest Employers, a trusted national awards program that recognizes people-first organizations taking a proactive approach to employee health.

"We are proud to recognize these innovative employers for their outstanding wellness programs focusing on the health and well-being of their employees, especially with the challenges of a new hybrid work environment," states Kristie Howard, WWCMA Board Chair.

MAPFRE was recognized for their best practices in employee health and well-being and received their WorkWell Massachusetts Award at a special celebration event December 13 in Woburn, MA.

About MAPFRE Insurance

MAPFRE Insurance®, rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company, serves policyholders in 12 states across the United States. It is the largest auto and home insurer in Massachusetts and the 20th largest private passenger auto insurer in the United States. MAPFRE Insurance is part of MAPFRE Group, a global insurance company with a worldwide presence.

MAPFRE Insurance is a brand and service mark of MAPFRE USA Corp.

About Worksite Wellness Council of Massachusetts

The Worksite Wellness Council of Massachusetts (WWCMA) is the preeminent, independent and objective resource for well-being in the workplace. The Council offers innovative wellness best practice education, networking and training along with insightful resources for use by Massachusetts organizations and their corporate wellness teams. Visit us at wwcma.org and follow us @WorkWellMass.

About Healthiest Employers

Healthiest Employers® is a trusted awards program that recognizes people-first organizations taking a more proactive approach to employee health. Our goal is to be a resource for organizations focused on improving their employees' health, creating a community invested in their populations' health and wellbeing. Since 2009, Healthiest Employers® has been the leading recognition program for employer wellness.

