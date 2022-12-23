PKF O'Connor Davies Named 'Accounting/Due Diligence Firm of the Year' by 21st Annual M&A Advisor Awards

Latest industry recognition reinforces expertise of Firm's transaction advisory services

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory firms, is proud to announce that it was named the "Accounting/Due Diligence Firm of the Year" at the 21st Annual M&A Advisor Awards. Organized each year by The M&A Advisor, The M&A Advisor Awards program honors the leading transactions, firms and individuals ushering in the next generation of the global mergers and acquisitions industry. The win is the latest accolade validating the Firm's first-rate M&A service offerings and its personalized, value-driven approach to client service.

"It is an immense honor to be named the best of the best alongside so many fellow leaders in such a dynamic M&A industry," said Jonathan Moore, Partner-in-Charge of Advisory Services at PKF O'Connor Davies. "This achievement is a clear reflection of our value as trusted advisors and our commitment to arming clients with the insights, intelligence and support they need to succeed in any transaction."

The Firm's Strategy & Transaction Advisory Services practice has advanced the M&A goals of hundreds of clients across sectors. Powered by its extensive industry experience, global reach and consistent, high-level support, the practice area maintains a consistent track record of successful deal completions. In 2021, the practice advised 111 transactions across eight countries and 26 states representing $4 billion in total value. Specialists delivered 19 distinct advisory services, including transactional due diligence, sale preparation, quality of earnings analysis, deal origination, cybersecurity, digital transformation, valuations and tax structuring.

The M&A Advisor Awards remain some of the oldest, most established and most prestigious awards in the M&A industry. Awarded by The M&A Advisor, the premier organization for mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and corporate finance professionals, award winners in over 35 categories were selected from a finalist pool of over 350 nominees representing over 500 companies. This year's awards were presented at a black-tie gala on November 15, 2022, during the 2022 Future of Dealmaking Summit held in New York City.

About PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP

PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, is a full-service certified public accounting and advisory firm with a long history of serving clients both domestically and internationally. With roots tracing to 1891, the Firm has 18 offices in the United States and abroad. In the U.S., offices are located across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Florida, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, where PKF O'Connor Davies has recently merged in Boston-based DGC and expanded its footprint in the New England market. The Firm also has an office in Mumbai, India.

PKF O'Connor Davies employs more than 1,400 professionals who provide a complete range of accounting, auditing, tax and management advisory services. The Firm is led by over 150 partners who are closely involved in the day-to-day management of engagements, ensuring a high degree of client service and cost effectiveness.

The Firm is a top-ranked firm, according to Accounting Today's 2022 "Top 100 Firms" list and was recently recognized as one of "America's Best Tax and Accounting Firms" by Forbes. PKF O'Connor Davies was named one of Vault's 2022 Accounting 50, a ranking of the 50 best accounting employers to work for in North America and ranked among the top 50 most prestigious accounting firms in America in a complementary Vault survey.

PKF O'Connor Davies is the lead North American representative of the international association of PKF member firms. PKF International is a network of legally independent member firms providing accounting, tax and business advisory services in over 400 locations in 150 countries around the world. With its tradition, experience and focus on the future, PKF O'Connor Davies is ready to help clients meet today's ever-changing economic conditions and manage the growing complexities of the regulatory environment. For more information, visit http://www.PKFOD.com.

