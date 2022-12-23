The Eastside Boyz Launch Their First NFT on Upstream

Hip-hop Pioneers Launch VIP Ticket NFTs with Meet & Greet for Aloha Spirit New Years' Event

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2022 / The Eastside Boyz, with rappers Big Sam (born Sammie Dernard Norris) and Lil' Bo (born Wendell Maurice Neal) announced the launch of their first NFT on Upstream, the revolutionary trading app for NFTs and digital securities powered by Horizon Fintex (Horizon) and MERJ Exchange Limited (MERJ).

The NFTs act as a general admission ticket to the Aloha Spirit New Years' Event in Hawaii and VIP access to a meet and greet with the Eastside Boyz before the show. NFT holders will present their NFT at the show to access the meet and greet from 12 PM - 2 PM in the VIP area which will also have food and free T-Shirts available.

Interested fans can purchase the NFT by downloading Upstream, signing up by creating a password, and funding their account with PayPal, Credit, Debit, or USDC Stablecoin. Once the account is funded, you can purchase the NFT here: https://upstream.exchange/collection/EastSideBoyz.

Big Sam & Lil Bo started their music career with Lil Jon in 1996 with a song called Who U Wit that was wrote by Big Sam in 1993. Since 1997, The Eastside Boyz have had tremendous success with multiple songs charting on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Billboard. The Eastside Boyz are currently signed with Day One Management with Al Nolan. Al Nolan brought The Eastside Boyz to Upstream with support from Purvis Adamson, Senior VP Client Relations John Askew, and Keshia Askew.

"Just like The Eastside Boyz are pioneers in the hip hop industry, Upstream is a pioneer in the web3 space," says Upstream co-founder Mark Elenowitz. "We are proud to be a platform that supports artists and enables them to connect with their fans in a new way."

"Connecting with our fans has always been important to us which is why we're excited to launch our first-ever NFT opportunity," says The Eastside Boyz. "This is just the beginning for digital collectibles and perks we plan to bring to our community, stay tuned."

Artists and brands interested in launching digital collectibles and rewards on a regulated platform with no gas fees, no upfront costs, and no blockchain knowledge needed can learn more at https://upstream.exchange/ or reach the team at hello@upstream.exchange.

About Upstream:

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange Market (merj.exchange) is a fully regulated global stock exchange for digital securities. Powered by Horizon's proprietary matching engine technology, the platform will enable investors to trade NFTs, shares in IPOs, crowdfunded companies, U.S. & Int'l. equities, and celebrity ventures directly from the app: https://upstream.exchange. Interested issuers can reach the team at hello@upstream.exchange.

About MERJ:

MERJ Exchange (MERJ) operates Upstream as a fully regulated and licensed integrated securities exchange, clearing system and depository for digital and non-digital securities. MERJ is an affiliate of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), recognized by HM Revenue and Customs UK, a full member of the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) and a Qualifying Foreign Exchange for OTC Markets in the US. MERJ is also a member of the Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative. Visit https://merj.exchange/ to learn more.

About Horizon:

Horizon is a fintech company that builds and powers global securities exchanges with an integrated suite of software for compliant issuance, management, and secondary trading of securities. Our in-house solutions combine Wall Street and Silicon Valley to power the next generation of securities offerings and trading in the U.S. and globally. Learn more at https://www.horizonfintex.com/.

