Ribbon's Dave Hogan Named to Channel Futures' Top 20 Communications & Collaboration Channel Leaders for 2022 List

Recognizes leaders who are redefining the partner-supplier relationship

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 23, 2022 /CNW/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. RBBN, a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that Dave Hogan, Ribbon's Vice President, Growth Segments, is among the 20 honorees on the Channel Futures Channel Leaders List for communications and collaboration.

"I'm thrilled to be in the company of so many great leaders in our space," said Dave Hogan. "With approximately 30% of our business coming via the channel, continuing to deepen our partner engagement and ensure our shared success is a key area of focus and one I'm personally committed to. I look forward to expanding our relationships and offering the solutions that best support our end customers, no matter the vertical or region."

The communications and collaboration channel leaders were selected based on their companies' market share, growth potential, strength of partner network, scope of partner program and the individual's impact on the partner ecosystem.

Compiled by Channel Futures editors, the channel leaders' lists is intended to provide the partner ecosystem with an in-depth look at each industry segment and spotlight those individuals responsible for the strategic direction of partner-facing organizations. With the nature of the channel changing, partners are developing deep ties with numerous suppliers in each technology solution segment they support. The channel leaders' lists will identify the executives with whom they should establish strong relationships going forward.

"As the industry faces one of its most tumultuous periods, it is essential for channel partners to connect with the leaders of today's strategic technology providers. These individuals are the ones who are guiding their organizations and partner ecosystems into the future with innovative thinking and industry-defining channel programs. Channel Futures has identified the individuals who are fueling a new wave of growth and solutions partners can bring to customers," said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content, Informa Tech Channels.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications RBBN delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com.

About Channel Futures

Channel Futures is a media and events destination for the information and communication technologies (ICT) channel community. We provide information, perspective and connection for the entire channel ecosystem, including solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and distributors, technology solutions brokerages, subagents and agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers.

Our properties include many awards programs such as the Channel Futures MSP 501, a list of the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry; Channel Partners events, which delivers unparalleled in-person events including Channel Partners Conference & Expo, Channel Partners Leadership Summit, Women's Leadership Summit, the MSP Summit and Channel Partners Europe; and a DEI Community Group, our initiative to educate, support and promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) in the ICT channel industry. Channel Futures is where the world meets the channel; we are leading Channel Partners forward. More information is available at channelfutures.com.

Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in ICT sector. Every year, we welcome 14,000+ subscribers to our research, more than 4 million unique monthly visitors to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Investor Contact

+1 (978) 614-8050

ir@rbbn.com

Media Contact

Catherine Berthier

+1 (646) 741-1974

cberthier@rbbn.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ribbons-dave-hogan-named-to-channel-futures-top-20-communications--collaboration-channel-leaders-for-2022-list-301709442.html

SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.