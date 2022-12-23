Woodcraft Joins Patriot Woodworker to Honor a Wounded Navy Veteran

"Woodcraft is pleased to support the Patriot Woodworker's benefit to honor wounded Navy veteran Travis Forney and his family."

PARKERSBURG, W. Va., Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A wounded U.S. Navy veteran and his family will enjoy a Christmas meal and gifts provided by Patriot Woodworker with support from Woodcraft, Laguna Tools and Easy Wood Tools.

"Every year we adopt a Wounded Warrior or Gold Star family for Christmas through Operation Ward 57," Patriot Woodworker founder John Morris said. "We sponsor a raffle, supported by generous businesses, to honor the veteran and his or her family with food and gifts."

Travis Forney and his family are being honored this year. He lives in Falling Waters, West Virginia, with his wife Michelle and their children, Jacob 12, Michael 11, Jackson 8, Houston 2, and Levi 7 months.

The raffle began in November and will continue through Dec. 31. The $2,000 goal has already been exceeded ($2,180 as of Dec. 19), which does not surprise Morris. "Every time we reach out to our Patriot Woodworkers and guests to help with these fundraisers for our Wounded Warriors, they always have come through. We always reach our goal. Since we still have time left for folks to contribute to the fundraiser, all the way up to December 31 midnight, we expect even more funds to come in for our Wounded Warrior Family this year."

The meal and gifts have already been purchased and delivered, so Morris said any further donations will go directly to the family.

"Woodcraft is pleased to support the Patriot Woodworker's benefit to honor wounded Navy veteran Travis Forney and his family during this holiday season," President and CEO Jack Bigger said. "Thanks to Travis and other veterans for protecting the freedoms so important to Americans."

TRAVIS FORNEY

Forney served in the US Navy for six years during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. "I had three deployments overseas in the Gulf on two aircraft carriers, the USS Enterprise and the USS George H.W. Bush," Forney said. "I was also deployed at Kandahar Air Field (Afghanistan)."

Forney entered the Navy as a rescue swimmer and graduated from Aircrew Candidate School in Pensacola, Florida, but was injured during training at SAR (Search and Rescue) School. His next assignment was HM Corpsman and then Aviation Boatswain's Mate - Fuels working on the flight deck. He was also trained as an Emergency Medevac Specialist.

Forney and his family enjoy fishing and outdoor activities and are very active in their local church.

BENEFIT DETAILS

For information about the raffle tickets and to purchase a ticket, visit thepatriotwoodworker.com, click on the Adopt a Wounded Warrior link and then select Donate. Six names will be randomly drawn by Random Picker software, and items will be awarded in the order of names drawn.

Prizes include: Woodcraft – WoodRiver Spindle Steady Rest, WoodRiver Low Angle Block Plane and 6-Piece WoodRiver Bench Chisel Set; Laguna – F2 Fusion Table Saw; Easy Wood Tools - Original Yorkshire Grit and Microfine Yorkshire Grit Woodturners Abrasive Paste by Easy Wood Tools and a 3-Piece Easy Wood Tools Mini Tools Set.

The Patriot Woodworker is a woodworking community with an emphasis on sharing and learning the skilled craft of woodworking and all of its related disciplines. Learn more at thepatriotwoodworker.com.

For more information about Woodcraft, please contact the store nearest you, visit woodcraft.com or call (800) 535-4482. Follow Woodcraft on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and Pinterest.

