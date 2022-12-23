An E-book That Tells the Story of the Birth of Major Leaguer Shohei Ohtani Is on Sale; Fusosha Publishing, Inc.

"Blazing Trails, Crossing Oceans: The Real Shohei Ohtani"

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BP18BBWS/

Today, Shohei Ohtani's feats in Major League Baseball are becoming legendary. In this unique book, which was published before his departure for the United States, Ohtani reveals many details about himself for the first time, including his real reasons for choosing to play with the Los Angeles Angels!

"I want to get to the top in Major League Baseball. I want to play for a long time. And I want to do something new, something no one has done before."

Staying true to his own beliefs, not the values of others.

Where did his overpowering desire to do better come from? And how far will it take him?

The author, Toru Sasaki, has watched Shohei Ohtani's development for more than eight years, ever since Ohtani's first year in high school. Sasaki painstakingly interviewed Ohtani's parents, his coach Hiroshi Sasaki at Hanamaki Higashi High School, and officials with the Nippon-Ham Fighters, including its scouting director, general manager, and manager Hideki Kuriyama. The result is a one-of-a-kind book revealing the true face of Shohei Ohtani.

