New to The Street / Newsmax TV Announces its Christmas Day Broadcast, Featuring Eight Corporate Interviews, Sunday, December 25, 2022, Hour Slot 10-11 AM ET

New to The Street re-airs TV Host Jane King's Nasdaq MarketSite studio interview with VRM BioLogik Group’s Founder, Ken Bellamy, and CEO, Kellie Walters. Ken talks about the 2023 COP28 Climate Change Conference and explains to viewers the leadership initiative in Dubai with an ecological desert soil renewal program. Using VRM BioLogiks hydrosynthesis technology and The Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) mulching methods, the small desert area is growing water and significantly improving soil nutrients and microbes. From the air, one can see a flag shape object that is the technology actively improving soil composition compared to the surrounding desert. The renewed soil is capable of growing crops. Kellie talks about the invitation to SGTM’s inaugural global summit in Florida on December 15-16, 2022. As featured guests and keynote speakers, VRM explains the business collaboration and relationship between VRM and SGTM. SGTM has a distribution agreement with VRM to bring products and technology into the North American market. Kellie sees the summit as a great venue to explain the HumiSoil product that greatly improves all soil types and increases worldwide agricultural yields. Ken details how both human and organic waste can be used together and treated accordingly to create usable soils for crop yields. The US retail market for small farms and home gardeners is great for HumiSoil. With the US drought, lawns and gardens can use a product that grows water and maintains and improves the soil. Leaders who are engaged in renewable and sustainable environmental processes need to be recognized which in turn can inspire other leaders to join the environmental movements. The Company expects a fantastic 2023 operational year and remains steadfast on its mission of restoring topsoil's water content and nutrition for 25% of the globe's arable lands, millions of acres worldwide. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit VRM BioLogik Group - https://www.vrm.science/ and The Sustainable Green Team - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/. The interview is an updated segment that originally aired on December 18, 2022.

Kortney Murray’s, CEO/Founder of Coastal Kapital, LLC, interview is re-airing on New to The Street. Talking with TV Hosts Jane King at the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, Kortney gives talks about the Company. Founded in 2007, Coastal Kapital located in Florida, is a non-bank and non-credit report funding source focusing on asset-based lending, working capital needs, equipment leasing, business loans, merchant processing, and real-estate backed funding. Kortney explains that they fund a business, not on a credit score or data-driven targets as banks do but look at the whole operation looking for money. The people behind a business are key to success, and if those business owners are sincerely committed to their operations, then most likely, Coastal Kapital will fund them. Banks will not offer start-ups and those with past credit problems funds, but banks refer those clients to Coastal. Funding can occur for most asset purchases if the asset isn't a vehicle with many miles. Banks will not look at assets over ten years old; Coastal will and offers a direct private purchase service for clients buying assets in a 3rd party transaction. 3rd party transactions are immediate without waiting for a manufacturer to produce and deliver, which can take weeks to months. They can work with auction houses, getting a pre-approval in place for clients so they can bid effectively. Coastal Kapital, LLC is a growing national entity, and it offers clients not just capital sources but assists with marketing and advertisements. Coastal Kapital, LLC continues to grow regardless of current macroeconomic conditions and its services are available nationwide. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Coastal Kapital, LLC - https://coastalkapital.com/. The interview is an updated segment that originally aired on December 11, 2022.

Airing again from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, TV Host Jane King sits with Hempacco Co., Inc.'s (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) Sandro Piancone, Co-Founder/CEO, and Dr. Stuart Titus, Chairman. The Company's hemp Disrupting Tobacco™ products are hemp cigarettes, smoked in place of tobacco products. The worldwide tobacco industry is a $1T marketplace, and the Company’s Disrupting Tobacco™ products are working on gaining market share. Sandro talks about HPCO’s joint venture with High Sierra Technologies, Inc. that created a JV entity, Organipure, Inc. Dr. Vince Lombardi is the inventor and CEO at High Sierra Technologies, Inc. that has the worldwide patent to remove the smell associated with hemp. Organipure, Inc. makes “Smell-Free” hemp products. During the segment, Jane smelled two hemp containers, one naturally occurring and the other treated with Organipure’s smell removal technology. Many don’t like the smell of hemp and cannabis when smoked. The odorless-hemp product can now compete in public spaces, where smoking it without the smell like cannabis can ensue. Sandro explains that casinos in Vegas are constantly asking people not to smoke marijuana in their casinos, hemp is not marijuana, but it does smell similar. Dr. Titus explains how CBD can infuse more rapidly for immediate relaxation from smoking hemp. The Company can add terpenoids and other flavors to the hemp and its rolling papers. Marketing the “Smell–Free” hemp cigarettes is an add-on to the marketing of its smokable hemp products. The successful celebrity joint venture partnerships with Cheech & Chong and Rick Ross now can offer the “Smell-Free” cigarettes in addition to the Real Stuff, Hemp Hop, and Hemp Smokable products. Since the passing of The US Farm Bill of 2018, the possibility of using hemp cigarettes as a smoking sensation has been gaining popularity. Hempacco is the first hemp smoking product company that trades on the Nasdaq. With over 64 million Americans using some form of CBD product, the overall market demographics are strong for continued growth at the Company. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Hempacco Co., Inc. - https://hempaccoinc.com/ & https://realstuffsmokables.com/. The interview is an updated segment that originally aired on December 18, 2022.

New to The Street re-airs TV Co-Hosts Jane King and Hunter Gaylor their Nasdaq MarketSite studio interview with Bill McGann, Chief Technology Officer of Quantum Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) ($QUBT) ("QCI"). Engineers and scientists use quantum computers to solve some of mankind’s more complex problems. But Noisy Intermediate Scale Quantum (NISQ) computers are significantly limited in their usefulness for solving complex real-world problems. Bill explains what makes Quantum Computing different than competitor products and how the Company’s Entropy Quantum Computer (EQC) is a revolutionary approach to quantum computing. EQC uses the environment's noise sources, which other quantum computer systems ignore or cannot process, and optimizes that data to solve complex problems with multiple variables. Inventory supply chains, transportation logistics, finance, and medical services are industries with many variables interacting that need a reliable and affordable solution for problems. Bill explains a case study using EQC with a bank looking to improve monetary fraud detection and how the Company successfully helped the bank with new fraud alert tools. Many other industries can quickly deploy a ready-to-run QCI solution. With a low environmental footprint, hardware that runs at room temperature, and processes solutions based on all input variables, Quantum Computing, Inc. can offer time-sensitive solutions without extraordinary cost to deploy. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Quantum Computing, Inc. - https://www.quantumcomputinginc.com/. The interview is an updated segment that originally aired on December 18, 2022.

Mr. Alain Ghiai’s, CEO at Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0), interview with TV Host Jane King is re-airing. Alain talks about the Company’s encrypted products for secure and private electronic communications and gives viewers a “Year-in-Review” about Sekur’s operational status. 2022 was a great year in reducing marketing costs, increasing product offerings, opening new international markets, offering new business enterprise solutions, developing B2B reseller agreements, and maintaining good cash-on-hand. With over 5000 active subscribers, management expects further increases heading into 2023. The SekurMail / SekurMessenger, SekurVoice, SekurProVideo Conference, and other products are available now or soon. SekurVoice, coming to market in 2023, offers subscribers encrypted voice calls and private voicemail. Because of the increases in hack attacks, IT departments in all industries are growing their cybersecurity features to combat potential breaches. Alain believes that even with recessionary pressures, Sekur should have comprehensive growth into 2023 and beyond. Starting in 2023, the Company is a sponsor on a couple well known individuals’ media platforms. The Company always focuses on privacy issues and the removal of a possible hack attack on subscribers’ data. Subscribers get cybersecurity protections not available with open-source programs for reasonable pricing. As an added protection to subscribers, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws. During the holiday season, we all must remain vigilant with our electronic communications. Alain gives several important tips to avoid the possibility of a one’s data becoming compromised. The Company paid for an independent research report done by FRC (Fundamental Research Corp.) that gives information about the Company's current and future operations and its price-per-share expectation. Alain is offering 50% off subscription fees; if you subscribe yearly, you automatically get two months free, so the overall savings are about 67%. Use PROMO CODE: Sekur50, and if you don’t interrupt your subscription agreement, prices are good for 5-years; Promo only available until January 2, 2023. Remember: Sekur Private Data, Ltd. doesn't use any Big Tech open-source platforms, never data mines, uses 3rd party providers, owns, and controls its servers, and never asks for phone numbers. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd.- https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ and http://www.Sekur.com. The interview is an updated segment that originally aired on December 18, 2022.

New to The Street is re-airing the interview with David Rojas, Chief Executive Officer / Founder of Blue Castles Ventures, LTD. (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD). Talking with TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq Marketplace studio, David updates viewers about Blue Castles Ventures' asset-backed financial products through its stablecoin $BCVD. The Company's ecosystem creates actual value from the blockchain in tangible assets certified as a Smart Contract establishing proper ownership rights. The Company's NFT platform makes NFTs for art and works on developing a real-estate NFT. David told views that the test market using the stablecoin on a real-estate mortgage was successful. He further stated that with higher mortgage rates available through the legacy financial organizations, Blue Castles 0% mortgages could have a massive demand in the market. David explains that the Company has great relationships with banks, and that their products are not competitive to legacy offerings but are complementary. David explains that Blue Castle can offer client a pathway for college education funding, business growth, and capital creations. The recent collapse of the FTX Defi Exchange and other crypto exchange failures probably will continue since most of these exchanges have no true financial asset collateral. Blue Castles backs every transaction with assets and purchase its $BCVD to stabilize prices and maintain liquidity. Also, the ecosystem awards clients as they use the stablecoin for everyday purchases. Blue Castle Ventures developed the whole business model with security features and transparency to ensure a well-ran and trusted platform. The Company recently developed a relationship with a high-end hotel chain where end-user can enjoy their stay and pay for all goods/services with $BCVD. The future for Blue Castle Ventures is strong as the ecosystem increases with more end-users, and the platform guarantees successful and verifiable ownership in transactions. Blue Castle Ventures LTD does not trade cryptocurrencies nor carry out transactions or investments with cryptocurrencies; all the Company's operations are in US dollars. The blockchain is a cryptography and security system. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Blue Castle Ventures LTD - https://bluecastleventures.ca/. The interview is an updated segment that originally aired on December 11, 2022.

TV Host Jane King interview on New to The Street with Andy Ross, Chairman/CEO of America Rebel, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ($AREB), is re-airing. From the Nasdaq MarketSite, Andy talks about the Company’s “American Made” products and why he believes American Rebel is “America’s Patriotic Brand.” With gun safes, weapon lockers, concealed-carry weapons (CCW) apparel and backpacks, and its e-bike, sales continue to grow strongly. The Company owns it production facilities, has distribution centers and about 400 retail outlets selling American Rebel products. Andy explains the recent acquisition of the original equipment manufacturer of the Champion and Superior products and how that is accretive to The Company’s operations. For ten years, Andy had an Outdoor Cable channel show about bow hunting; as the show grew, he wrote songs played during those TV airings. His one song, "American Rebel” inspired him to start the Company in 2015. The Company’s goal is to create all sorts of “American Rebel” products to grow their brand name recognition. The Company’s e-bike is just one example of a branded product they sell. The e-bike market is growing, and the high-quality bike and its price-point constitute a good consumer purchase. American Rebel will feature its e-bike, 2-way lockers, and other products at the upcoming SHOT trade show in Las Vegas in January 2023. Viewers can learn more about the Company’s mission and products through its strong social media presence, websites, and websites like www.americanrebel.com and www.andyross.com. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit America Rebel, Inc. - http://www.americanrebel.com/. The interview is an updated segment that originally aired on December 18, 2022.

New to The Street TV is re-airing its Weekly Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0). TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry asks Alain about the problems with face recognition apps that people use for entertainment, like the Lensa AI app. Ok, it might be fun to age-generate your face recognition into the future and build unique characters featuring kings, queens, goddesses, and superheroes. Still, it would be best if you asked yourselves how safe the App is in managing your facial recognition data. Alain states that these platforms all share open-source Big Tech platforms known for cybersecurity breaches, and these platforms sell and rent your data profiles. The same problem is ongoing with those DNA services investigating your ancestry; they also share data. Each open-platform account has vulnerability issues, directly or indirectly causing all sorts of data compromises. Big-tech platforms make over $185B a year off data sales, and you get nothing in return, or worse yet, hacked. Alain says anyone using Big-tech open-source email and texting platforms for sensitive and private communications has become a part of what he calls “Data Slavery.” The best possible way to reduce your social media footprint and communicate privately and securely is to become a Sekur product subscriber. Using military encryptions that are invisibilities to hackers for a reasonable monthly fee, a subscriber is confident that electronic communications are secure and private. The Company’s business and servers are in Switzerland, a country with stringent privacy laws, making it illegal to sell data or share communications. Alain is offering 50% off subscription fees; if you subscribe yearly, you automatically get two months free, so the overall savings are about 67%. Use PROMO CODE: Sekur50, and if you don’t interrupt your subscription agreement, prices are good for 5-years; promo only available until January 2, 2023. Alain looks forward to a beautiful holiday time and looks forward to bringing more updates into 2023. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd.- https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ and http://www.Sekur.com. What is your privacy worth this holiday season? The interview is an updated segment that originally aired on December 18, 2022.

