Children at Azure Estates to Receive Every Wish on Their Christmas List

Millennia Housing Management, Ltd. and partners collect more than 1,000 gifts for families at the recently transformed affordable housing community in Riviera Beach, Florida.

/EIN News/ -- Cleveland, Ohio, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millennia Housing Management, Ltd. (MHM) partnered with non-profit, faith-based, and business organizations to wrap and distribute more than 1,000 donated Christmas gifts for families at Azure Estates, formerly Stonybrook Apartments, in Riviera Beach, Florida.

From electronics to board games to bicycles, no child’s wish went unfulfilled as the Port of Palm Beach, Urban Youth Impact, and MHM led efforts to collect donations and make this a memorable holiday for the 216 families who call the affordable housing community home.

“We understand there are many families in our community who may not be able to have the type of Christmas they wish for because they are trying to make ends meet,” said Port of Palm Beach Executive Director Manuel Almira. “We hope our holiday campaign provides happiness and hope to those in need this holiday season.”

For the past several years, community leaders have hosted Christmas activities at Azure Estates; this is the first year that events are taking place in the new community center. Built as part of a $17 million substantial rehabilitation project, the center is now a hub for activity at the formerly distressed apartment community. Earlier this week, dozens of volunteers turned the center into a toy workshop where they wrapped and sorted the donated gifts for the families to receive and share on Christmas morning.

“I am grateful for our team and partners - what is happening at Azure Estates exemplifies our mission to enrich the lives of those we serve,” says The Millennia Companies® Chief Executive Officer Frank T. Sinito. “Residents are enjoying the newly renovated apartments, and a strong sense of community is evident, especially during this holiday season.”

In addition to the gift distribution, the property management team coordinated fun activities such as face painting, photos with Santa, and an apartment decorating contest.

“We thank the Port of Palm Beach, Tropical Shipping, and CEMEX for their leadership during this holiday campaign and throughout the year,” says Urban Youth Impact Director of Community Engagement Nestor Medina. “These business leaders are consistently invested and involved in Urban Youth Impact’s outreach at Azure Estates and across Riviera Beach.”

