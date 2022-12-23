Grand Havana Inc. Reveals Significant Land Venture and Licensing Play

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, FL, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grand Havana Inc. (OTC Pink: GHAV) through its wholly owned subsidiary GH Hospitality Group, LLC today revealed a major land development venture and an exclusive licensing and branding plan in South Florida.

Expanding on the corporate vision recently announced by the new administration, the GHAV directorate will amplify the physical presence of the brand via a land project that was formalized over the last five (5) years. The new administrations private investment company H&H Coffee Investments, LLC (H&H) has been at the forefront of the negotiations from the outset; leveraging its extensive portfolio of public and private works that include Master-planning, residential and commercial.

GHAV, via GH Hospitality and with the support of H&H, is prepared to move swiftly on executing all aspects of the venture including zoning, permits, plans, public works and other infrastructure needs for rapid urbanization; while working with our investors to bring this significant project to fruition, and providing the maximum impact to shareholder value.

GHAV Director and Chairman Mr. Alain Piedra asserts that “a Master-planned community in the heart of South Florida centered around the Grand Havana name and corporate identity is a natural evolution for our real estate investment and development arm”.

Director and COO Mr. Julio Sera adds “a mixed use residential and commercial land project where Grand Havana’s intellectual property would have exclusive naming rights and brand placement is core to the new vision of the company and provides an impressive asset base for the benefit of our shareholders and investors”.

About Grand Havana, Inc.

Grand Havana is a coffee company headquartered in Miami, Florida, “The Capital of Espresso in the US.”

Through our subsidiary, Grand Master Brands, LLC we are a global distributor of the finest green coffees that include not only commercial grade but also premium certified offerings such as Rainforest Alliance, organic, Fairtrade, UTZ, Bird Friendly among others. Grand Havana roasted coffee products are distributed by Sysco, Ambassador Foods and Amazon. Our b2b programs proudly serve our coffees in corporate offices, airports, universities, non-traditional avenues, supermarkets, convenience stores, hotels, and online marketplaces. With more than 10 million cups of coffee served nationwide, Grand Havana is the choice of consumers when the goal is connecting with the nostalgia and essence of the best cup of Cuban coffee.

For more information, visit www.Grandhavanacoffee.com or email info@grandhavanacoffee.com . Find out more about the company at www.Facebook.com/grandhavanacoffee , twitter.com/grandhavcoffee1 , or www.instagram.com/grandhavanacoffee/

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape or manner of our future financial condition or stock price. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of latest information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.