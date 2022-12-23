Anna May Wong to be Honored by Statues.Com for Her Trailblazing Film Career
After three decades of creating and manufacturing sculptures for buyers around the world, it’s time to celebrate Her Story Through Sculpture!”SALT LAKE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Statues.Com is set to pay homage to Anna May Wong, who was the first Chinese American film star in Hollywood and the first Asian American woman to receive a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame. In addition to achieving fame as an actress and gaining international recognition, Wong fought to overcome stereotypes in Hollywood and won breakthrough roles in American cinema.
Statues.Com will pay tribute to Wong (1905 – 1961) in January with a 7-inch bust in white bonded marble. This bust will become part of the “SculptHER™” special collection commissioned by Statues.Com.
Because of Wong’s tremendous contributions to cinema, the U.S. Mint – in 2022 – is expected to create more than 300 million Wong Quarters. She will become the first Asian American to be on the U.S. currency. The Wong quarter will be the fifth released this year as part of the American Women Quarters Program, which calls for five new coins each year from 2022 through 2025.
Wong’s acclaimed film career is marked by her ground-breaking work in films as she sought to be viewed beyond stereotypes toward Asians in Hollywood during the early and mid-20-century movie-making era.
Her role in The King of Chinatown in 1939 was considered a breakthrough for Wong and Asian American actors.
In addition to her roles in silent films, television, and stage, Wong also landed a role in the first feature length film– The Toll of the Sea in 1922 – made in technicolor.
Despite often being cast in predictable stereotyped supporting roles, Wong’s immense talent piqued the interest of movie producers. For example, Wong appeared in one of her most famous films. Shanghai Express, with her friend actress Marlene Dietrich. It was roles like this that made Wong the first Chinese American actress to become a major box-office attraction.
Because of anti-miscegenation laws in the U.S. – which made interracial marriages illegal and prevented inter-racial actors from kissing on screen, Wong was denied leading roles in films. This led Wong to create her own production company in the 1920s. This production company was short-lived due to poor business practices of her business partner.
In order to avoid film industry discrimination in America, Wong later relocated to Europe where she starred in numerous plays and films. One of the most notable of these plays was A Circle of Chalk with Laurence Olivier.
The statue of Anna May Wong – born Wong Liu Tsong, is the latest addition to the “SculptHER™” collection, Telling Her Story Through Sculpture” with Statues.Com. Statues.Com is honoring a total of 24 women in the fields of science, women’s rights, civil rights, history, astronomy, aviation, education, the arts, politics, social activism, medicine, and much more. Statues.Com is presenting one of these women in a white bonded marble or bronze bust each month.
“After three decades of creating and manufacturing sculptures for buyers around the world, it’s time to celebrate Her Story Through Sculpture! Each bust will amplify the achievements of phenomenal women and serve as visual inspiration for all people,” said Evi Karpos, Project Coordinator at Statues.Com.
These statues are available for sale on Etsy.com and at the Statues.Com website.
About Statues.Com
Statues.Com was the first custom sculpting studio to offer commissioned marble and bronze art sculpture services online. Over the years our business has evolved to include clients from all over the globe. We combine detail-oriented project coordinators and the latest technology with highly skilled artisans and sculptors – all coming together to bring your vision to life before your eyes. With over 25 years in the industry, we offer a personalized experience, white-glove service, and a team that prides itself in creating a true work of art. Statues.Com is a family business that has been “shaping history through sculpture for over 25 years”, says CEO and President Vasilios Karpos.
