Global Report for Automotive Oil Pump Market Size was $4.20 Billion USD in 2021 will reach $5.40 Billion USD in 2029
The Global Automotive Oil Pump Market was $4.20 Billion USD in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 3.44% year on year, it will reach $5.40 Billion USD in 2029.
Automotive Oil Pump Industry Research Market Overview
An automotive oil or lubricant is circulated by an oil pump from the sump to the engine's sliding pistons, rotating bearing, and camshaft as part of the engine's lubrication system. The oil not only acts as a lubricant but also as a cooling agent for the engine and other components. The oil pump is propelled by the crankshaft or a string acting as an intermediary when positioned inside the engine's crankcase.
The need for automotive oil extractor pumps is projected to increase shortly due to the growing popularity of customization. Due to rising competition and shifting market dynamics, oil pump modification is becoming increasingly popular among manufacturers. Manufacturers are creating innovative car designs globally thanks to the always-changing consumer demands. Customers can purchase compact pumps, low-vibration pumps, brushless fuel pumps, and other variable-flow oil pumps tailored to their needs or specifications.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
Rising income levels and passenger vehicle demand are expected to increase car demand, which will ultimately drive the automotive oil pump market.The demand for mechanical oil pumps comprised a portion of the overall market. A typical type of oil pump widely used in cars is the mechanical oil pump.
Electric oil pumps are more expensive; mechanical oil pumps are simpler, easier to produce, and easier to install. They are widely used in vehicles since they are more affordable than electronic oil pumps. Therefore, it is projected that these factors will aid in the growth of the automotive oil pump market shortly.
Asia Pacific dominated the automobile oil pump market in terms of volume, which is anticipated to continue in the coming years. The ongoing rise in demand for cars is due to growing urbanization, stable economic circumstances, and cheap financing rates. The countries listed are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.
Prominent Key Players of the Market
Due to multiple multinational firms, significant manufacturers, and distributors, the global industry has been defined by intense competition. A sizable number of regional firms are predicted to be drawn to the global market. Detailed company profiles of the major global players, including Magna International Inc., SHW Automotive Holdings Co., Ltd., AISIN SE, Mahle AG, STACKPOLE PLC, Rheinmetall AG, Shenglong Group Company Limited, Bosch Automotive Aftermarket GmbH, Nidec Corporation, Hunan Oil Pump Co., Ltd., Toyo Advanced Technologies Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Yamada Somboon Co., Ltd., Tsang Yow Automotive Parts Manufacturing Corp, etc.
Key Market Segments Table: Automotive Oil Pump Market
The market for Automotive Oil Pump based on the type is divided into:
• Electric Oil Pump
• Mechanical Oil Pump
The market for Automotive Oil Pump based on the application is divided into:
• Passenger Vehicle
• Commercial Vehicle
Others geographically, the following regions' consumption, revenue, market share, growth rate, historical data, and forecast are studied in detail:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East and Africa
COVID-19 as well as the Russia-Ukraine War Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 epidemic is anticipated to have a considerable positive effect on the Automotive Oil Pump market. The market for automotive oil pumps has been disrupted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Sales of vehicle oil pumps have increased as a result of the rise in demand for petroleum products, especially in emerging nations. Since the conflict in Russia and Ukraine positively influences the world's supply chains for the Automotive Oil Pump market and the supplier for pricing raw materials, they have undoubtedly been considered throughout the research.
Major Drivers & barriers in the Automotive Oil Pump Market:
While passenger car production climbed 2% internationally, the volume of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) produced increased by 8% globally. In the same year, sales of all autos increased internationally by about 5%. The demand for both passenger and commercial vehicles is also rising due to the automotive industry's high pace of innovation and improvement and the desire to upgrade cars. For automakers and suppliers of automobile oil pumps, this is expected to present considerable market prospects. The adoption of electric vehicles (hybrid, plug-in, and battery electric) is also anticipated to increase due to strict emission standards in developed, populated areas with strict pollution laws, cheaper batteries, and more widely accessible charging infrastructure. This will increase demand for oil pumps and propel market growth. To improve a vehicle's overall efficiency, each unit employing an oil pump wastes a substantial amount of energy. The demand for oil pumps with lower energy loss has increased as car fuel efficiency has improved. This is anticipated to fuel market expansion for automobile oil pumps worldwide. Improved fuel efficiency reduces running expenses, reducing maintenance costs and lengthening the engine's life. For instance, a rise in gasoline prices in India is predicted to significantly increase the demand for fuel-efficient cars there. Similar rising fuel prices in other nations unintentionally aid in the decline of oil use.
This rise in demand comes with several disadvantages. For starters, prices have soared due to the vastly greater availability of crude oil and petroleum products. This might affect the profitability of vehicle oil pumps by lowering total demand. Furthermore, a shortage of experienced labor and sluggish procurement procedures will soon reduce demand for automobile oil pumps. Strict emission standards and an increase in diesel automobiles.
Additionally, the market for oil pumps is being challenged by the rising use of hybrid and electric vehicles. Because of the existence of numerous minor businesses, the market is likewise fragmented. These players find competing with more established, well-funded enterprises with a broader market difficult.
Potential benefits for stakeholders and industry participants:
• Companies in the international automotive oil pump market are concentrating on improving oil pump performance to provide their clients with a
the product portfolio that is cutting-edge, innovative, cost-effective, and diverse.
• To assure safety and lower the likelihood of any failure or breakdown, automotive oil pump manufacturers also emphasize highly efficient pumps
unaffected by various weather conditions and prolonged operation.
• Manufacturers also take advantage of smaller automotive oil pump market opportunities to boost vehicle efficiency.
Following is the list of TOC for the Market of Automotive Oil Pump:
• Report Overview
• Study Scope and Definition
• Research Methodology
• Key Market Segments
• Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive Oil Pump Market
• By Type Analysis of the Automotive Oil Pump Market
• By Application Analysis of the Automotive Oil Pump Market
• Covid-19 and Russia and Ukraine Impact: Global Major Government Policy
• Automotive Oil Pump Market Trends and Growth Strategy
• Automotive Oil Pump Market Player's Profiles
• Automotive Oil Pump Market Company Profile
• Automotive Oil Pump Market Share by Market Players
• Automotive Oil Pump Market, Production Forecast by Regions
• Automotive Oil Pump Marketing Channel, Distributors, Customers and Supply Chain
• Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
• Disclaimer
Why is the Automotive Oil Pump Market Research Report so Important?
• To assess and project the world market size for Automotive Oil Pumps.
• To project the global market for Automotive Oil Pumps based on the kind of product, the end user, and the distribution by region.
• To determine market trends and obstacles for graphite heat exchangers worldwide.
• To analyze competitive developments in the worldwide Automotive Oil Pump market, such as expansions, new product launches, mergers and
acquisitions, etc.
• To conduct a pricing analysis of the worldwide Automotive Oil Pump market.
• To identify and profile the top companies in the market for Automotive Oil Pumps globally.
