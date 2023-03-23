The Global Taurine Market Report shows that it will reach $229 USD million in 2029, from $164 USD million in 2021.
It is expected that the global taurine market will grow at a CAGR of 4.30% per year to reach $229 USD million in 2029, from $164 USD million in 2021.
Taurine Market Overview
Numerous animal proteins contain the amino acid taurine. It is particularly prevalent in the brain's muscles and nerve cells. It has been demonstrated that taurine helps to shield the neurons from harm and enhances memory and focus. Taurine may even be able to help prevent Alzheimer's disease and other age-related cognitive deficits, according to certain research.
Taurine is currently generating a lot of attention. While some individuals think it can do wonders for your health, others think it might even be dangerous. Taurine's future, however, appears to be very bright. To extract taurine and purify it so that it can be utilised as a treatment for different illnesses, researchers are now working on new extraction and purification techniques.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
Taurine can be recovered from animals using two separate processes: the ethylene oxide method and the ethanolamine approach. The most popular way for making high-quality taurine is using ethylene oxide. It is less affordable to use and doesn't harm the environment. Taurine is extracted from plants, including corn, rice, soybeans, and others, using the ethanolamine technique.
An amino acid called taurine has long been utilized as a nutritional supplement and is currently present in a wide range of goods. The most typical application of taurine is as a beverage ingredient. Taurine is additionally added to pet food. Additionally, certain healthcare items include taurine.
The global Taurine Market by region is found in Asia-Pacific, America (South and North), Europe, Africa and the Middle East.
Prominent Key Players of the Taurine Market Market
The Honjo Chemical Corporation, Qianjiang Yongan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., A. B. Enterprises, Atlantic Chemicals Trading GmbH, Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Yuanyang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Hubei G. Pharmaceutical, Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd., Grand Pharmaceutical Group Limited, AWI-A well Ingredients Co., Ltd., Grand Pharmaceutical Group Limited, Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd are the key players.
Key Market Segments Table: Taurine Market Market
The Taurine Market market is basically segmented into the following types of methods:
• Ethanol Amine
• Ethylene Oxide
The market for taurine includes the following applications:
• Beverage
• Food for Pets
• Products for Health Care
• Several Others
Detailed analyses of consumption, revenue, market share, growth rate, historical data, forecasts, and projections are included along with a general discussion of the following regions:
• Middle East
• America (North and South)
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Africa
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
The virus might possibly result in a pandemic similar to SARS. As a result, many consumers would quit utilising taurine-containing goods in an effort to stay healthy.
Due to the Russian-Ukraine War, Russia's taurine exports dropped when it started to lose the war. This decrease in exports will have a negative effect on the price of taurine, as well as on the production and distribution of taurine products. In addition, this conflict may also lead to food safety concerns as a result of chemical warfare.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Taurine s Market
Taurine's significance in enhancing cognitive health and relieving anxiety symptoms is one of the other causes causing the market to develop. Taurine has additionally been discovered to support better bone and heart function.
Due to mislabeling and a lack of understanding, the "Taurine market" is experiencing significant difficulties. The bulk of "Taurine" items on the market are actually made up of other substances rather than taurine. Since the majority of "Taurine" supplements are ineffective, this is a serious issue. To solve this issue, businesses must improve labelling and inform consumers of the distinctions between taurine and other dietary supplement constituents. The "Taurine" market will continue to be small until this happens.
