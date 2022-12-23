CLASS ACTION UPDATE for OLPX, AFRM and SUNL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

OLPX Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/olaplex-holdings-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=34931&wire=1

AFRM Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/affirm-class-action-submission-form?prid=34931&wire=1

SUNL Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/sunlight-financial-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=34931&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. OLPX

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Olaplex common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or around September 30, 2021.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 17, 2023

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/olaplex-holdings-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=34931&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, (i) macroeconomic pressures and competition in the haircare market were more robust than the Company had represented to investors; (ii) accordingly, the Company was unlikely to maintain its sales and revenue momentum; and (iii) as a result, it was unlikely that the Company would be able to achieve the financial and operational growth projected in the offering documents; and (iv) as a result, the offering documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM

AFRM Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 12, 2021 - December 15, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 6, 2023

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/affirm-class-action-submission-form?prid=34931&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Affirm Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Affirm's "buy-now, pay-later" service facilitated excessive consumer debt, regulatory arbitrage, and data harvesting; (ii) the foregoing subjected Affirm to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. f/k/a Spartan Acquisition Corp. II SUNL

SUNL Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased January 25, 2021 - September 28, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 14, 2023

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/sunlight-financial-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=34931&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. f/k/a Spartan Acquisition Corp. II made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked effective underwriting and risk evaluation with respect to its contractor advance program; (2) Sunlight lacked the oversight and periodic monitoring systems necessary to timely detect bad debt associated with its contractor advance program; (3) the Company lacked effective internal controls over accounting and reporting of non-cash advance receivables; (4) as a result, the Company would be forced to take a non-cash advance receivables impairment charge exceeding $30 million; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

View source version on accesswire.com: