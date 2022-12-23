EdTech And Smart Classrooms Global Market Report 2022: Featuring 2U, Anthology, Apple, Blackboard & Cisco Systems

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EdTech And Smart Classrooms Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global edtech and smart classroom market is expected to grow from $121.19 billion in 2021 to $141.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%. The edtech and smart classroom market is expected to grow to $263.94 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%.

North America was the largest region in the edtech and smart classroom market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in edtech and smart classroom market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The growing investment in eLearning and EdTech is driving the growth of edtech and smart classrooms market going forward. E-learning stands for electronic learning and it allows people to learn via electronic media, typically on the internet. It allows users to take courses online using electronic devices, such as a computer, tablets, and even smartphones. E-learning uses EdTech that is the use of technology and technology processes to facilitate learning and improve performance.

During the covid-19 pandemic in 2019-20, the subsequent lockdowns resulted in schools being shut. Therefore, this has presented an opportunity for e-learning & edtech providers to capture the market thereby prompting increased investments in the sector. For Instance, according to a report by Tracxn an India-based platform for tracking start-ups and private companies, Indian ed-tech companies have raised $248 million in January to July 2022 from different sources. The Indian ed-tech companies raised $101 during January to July in 2021, and $251 million annually in 2021. Global ed-tech investments are worth $1.21 billion in 2022. Therefore, the growing investment in eLearning and EdTech will drive the edtech and smart classrooms market.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the edtech and smart classrooms market. Major players operating in the market are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative technologies like the Virtual Learning Environment (VLE) app that uses AI (Artificial Intelligence).

For instance, in December 2021, Microsoft corporation, a US-based technology company, and the Oliver Group an Ireland-based EdTech company jointly launched a new virtual learning environment app. This app that runs on the Microsoft Teams application is an intuitive software platform that delivers a wide range of interactive digital content and offers the user a more user-centric learning experience. It features a wide range of interactive digital content and currently encompasses 250 million global Microsoft Teams daily active users. This product, therefore, offers its users seamless student-tutor interaction through easy-to-use interactive tools.

