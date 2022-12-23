Submit Release
Welltower Announces Initial Closing of Real Estate Joint Venture with Integra Health

  • Integra Health Enters Into Master Lease for 147-Property Skilled Nursing Portfolio
  • Integra Health To Execute on Business Plan to Sub-Lease Entire Portfolio to Approximately 15 Established Regional Operators With Proven Track Records

TOLEDO, Ohio, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower® Inc. WELL – In conjunction with the initial closing of the Integra Health joint venture, previously announced on November 7th, Welltower has issued the following presentation, which can be found at:

https://welltower.com/december2022-transaction-update

About Welltower

Welltower® Inc. WELL, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/welltower-announces-initial-closing-of-real-estate-joint-venture-with-integra-health-301709588.html

SOURCE Welltower Inc.

