Welltower Announces Initial Closing of Real Estate Joint Venture with Integra Health

Integra Health Enters Into Master Lease for 147-Property Skilled Nursing Portfolio

Integra Health To Execute on Business Plan to Sub-Lease Entire Portfolio to Approximately 15 Established Regional Operators With Proven Track Records

TOLEDO, Ohio, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower® Inc. WELL – In conjunction with the initial closing of the Integra Health joint venture, previously announced on November 7th, Welltower has issued the following presentation, which can be found at:

https://welltower.com/december2022-transaction-update

