Dental Apex Locator Market to Surpass Worth of US$ 140.1 Mn by 2031: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Many dental apex locator suppliers are tapping into the vast demand for root canal procedures at dental clinics. Advancements in technology in dentistry are pivoting the use of better techniques for boosting the outcomes of the therapies by increasing the accuracy in endodontic therapy. The global dental apex market is projected to expand at CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031 (the forecast period).

Dentists are keen on adopting new dental apex locator techniques pertaining to obturation and preparation of root canals, expanding the revenue possibilities for firms in dental apex locator market. Since these techniques have been found to greatly improve prognosis of root canal treatments, the popularity of electronic dental apex locators has risen over the years. Commercialization of all generations of dental apex locators has led to substantial growth of dental apex locator industry.

Key Findings of Study

Adoption of Advanced Root Canal Treatment Devices Propelling Revenue Streams : The number of root canal treatments for dental caries and other oral diseases has grown considerably in developing and developed regions. Of note, affordability of root canal procedures, coupled with growing spending on oral care among young adults, has created vast avenue for sales of dental ape locator devices. Particularly in kids, the awareness is driven by high prevalence of oral diseases, notably the health burden of caries in the permanent teeth.



The number of root canal treatments for dental caries and other oral diseases has grown considerably in developing and developed regions. Of note, affordability of root canal procedures, coupled with growing spending on oral care among young adults, has created vast avenue for sales of dental ape locator devices. Particularly in kids, the awareness is driven by high prevalence of oral diseases, notably the health burden of caries in the permanent teeth. Rising Number of Endodontic Procedures Underpins Enormous Growth Opportunities: Demand for endodontic therapies in dental clinics has created massive dental apex locator market prospects. Affordability and ease of access to dental care are key drivers of demand from the dental clinic segment. Dental apex locator with touchscreens have emerged as a technologically advanced device used in endodontic procedures. Such devices are widely used by skilled dentists to determine working length in root canal therapy precisely.



Key Driving Factors

Prevalence of oral diseases particularly dental caries (tooth decay) is a key driver of demand for endodontic procedures. Especially in low- and middle-income countries, changing lifestyle and rapid urbanization over the decades have spurred the consumption of food with high sugar content, a key factor for the high prevalence.



Growing awareness of oral health conditions and non-invasiveness of dental procedures are key drivers of the dental apex locator market prospects. Continuous technological advancements have increased accuracy of devices across the different generations of apex locators.



Regional Growth Dynamics

Europe is anticipated to hold a leading market share during 2022 - 2031. Substantial numbers of practicing dentists in various European nations, such as Lithuania, Estonia, and Norway, has fueled the growth opportunities in the region.

The Asia Pacific dental apex locator market is estimated to expand at an attractive growth rate during the forecast period. Rise in awareness of the oral health and advances in dental practices made in emerging economies in the region are generating sizable revenue streams. Adoption of new generation of dental apex locators among dentists in the regional market is enriching the revenue potential.

Dental Apex Locator Market: Competition Landscape

The TMR study authors found that many leading players had held significant stakes in the market, making the competition landscape largely fragmented. Key players are leveraging both organic and inorganic growth strategies to boost their dental apex locator market shares.

Some of the key market players are J. Morita Corporation, Safco Dental Supply LLC, Kerr Corporation, IONYX, COLTENE Group, Fude Technology Group Limited, and Dentsply Sirona.

Dental Apex Locator Market Segmentation

Product Type Equipment With Touchscreen Without Touchscreen Accessories

End-user Hospitals Dental Clinics Academics & Research Institutes





Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Countries Covered

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Brazil

Mexico

GCC Countries

South Africa

