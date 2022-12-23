Colocation Centers Global Market Report 2022: Reduction in the Overall IT Cost Drives Adoption

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colocation Centers Market By Type, By End-Use, By Application, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the publisher, the Global Colocation Centers Market was valued at USD 40,804.20 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,01,615.64 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.44% from 2021 to 2028.

The Colocation Centers Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period. The report comprises various segments as well as an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. These factors; the market dynamics involve the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges through which the impact of these factors in the market are outlined. The drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The Colocation Centers Market study provides an outlook on the development of the market in terms of revenue throughout the prognosis period.

Global Colocation Centers Market Overview

Growing awareness towards the reduction of carbon footprints is a key element that is driving the colocation center market and has a major impact on the colocation center market size. This report provides an all-inclusive environment for the analysis of the Colocation Centers Market. The market estimates provided in the report are the result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert reviews. These market estimates have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political, and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the Colocation Centers Market growth.

Along with the market overview, which comprises the market dynamics the chapter includes Porter's Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces: namely buyers' bargaining power, suppliers' bargaining power, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the Colocation Centers Market. It explains the various participants, such as system integrators, intermediaries, and end-users within the ecosystem of the market. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Colocation Centers Market.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Reduction in the Overall IT Cost

Growing Awareness Towards Reduction of Carbon Footprints

Increased Demand for Colocation Center Operations Among Enterprises in Several Industry Verticals

Market Restraints

High Startup and Maintenance Cost

Less Control

Market Opportunities

Increasing Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Requirements

Increasing Network Complexities

Increasing Demand for IoT

Global Colocation Centers Market: Segmentation Analysis

The Global Colocation Centers Market is segmented on the basis of Type, End-Use, Application, and Geography.

Global Colocation Centers Market Competitive Landscape

The Global Colocation Centers Market study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major player's such NTT Communications Corporation, Lumen (CenturyLink), Equinix, Inc., Cyxtera Technologies, Inc., Digital Realty Trust, Inc., AT&T, Inc., and the rest others.

