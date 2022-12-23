Allegiance Gold Has Done It Again With New Exclusive Coin

Allegiance Gold introduces their exclusive new White Bellied Sea Eagle 2022 coin. Shortly after its releasing of the 2021-2022 Australian Osprey, an Exclusive Premium Coin from the Australian Perth Mint, the featured coin was quickly recognized as the most beautiful coin of last year program.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shortly after the release of the 2021-2022 Australian Osprey, an Exclusive Premium Coin from the Australian Perth Mint, the featured coin was quickly recognized as the most beautiful coin of last year's program. The sales were so strong that the coin sold out months before the program's ending date.

Today, and for the second year in a row, Allegiance Gold, the leading national precious metal dealer in the US, has shocked the metal world once again by revealing "The White Bellied Sea Eagle" an exclusive limited mintage coin from the Australian Perth Mint for its 2022-2023 release program. Since its launch just a couple of months ago, the coin has already been voted the most beautiful coin of the 2022-2023 Program.

The face of the coin features the portrait of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II wearing her Royal Diamond Diadem crown, showing the coronation necklace she received when she became monarch in 1952; The back side features a perched White Bellied Sea Eagle watching over its nest. It also includes the inscription '2022 White Bellied Sea Eagle' and the traditional 'P' mint mark from The Perth Mint.

"This White Bellied Sea Eagle exclusive limited mintage coin already has surpassed in sales the success we achieved with our previous exclusive coins, such as the 2021 Australian Osprey and the Standing Lion, especially when Queen Elizabeth's portrait could very well be the last depiction on a sovereign coin," said Mark Naaman, CEO of Allegiance Gold. "There has never been a more urgent time to understand the role of gold and its importance."

Produced by the reputable Australian Perth Mint, Allegiance Gold is set as the exclusive distributor of this majestic investment-grade bullion coin which has been extended to investors as a limited mintage only. The White Bellied Sea Eagle coin is praised for its significantly high purity of at least 99.99% and for the three types of finish each coin represents – Matt, Semi-Glossy, and Glossy. While the gold and platinum coins are presented in an individual protective capsule, the silver on the other hand comes in a tube of 15 coins.

"This White Bellied Sea Eagle Coin is a must have," continued Naaman. "We are already seeing the demand surpassing the production capacity and as a result we expect it to be fully sold out by mid-year 2023, especially considering the current economic uncertainties."

Call (844) 790-9191 to get your coin before this limited-mintage coin is gone.

About Allegiance Gold

Based in California, Allegiance Gold is a leading independent national precious metals dealer. They offer a wide range of high-quality precious metal products. Allegiance Gold is known and respected by investors across the nation and around the world. They have the highest ratings verified by third-party consumer protection agencies, such as an A+ from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), AAA from the Business Consumer Alliance, and a Five Star rating from TrustLink.

Media Contact

Dmitriy Popkov, MediaHyve, 1 (800) 244-7884, info@mediahyve.com

SOURCE Allegiance Gold