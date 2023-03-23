The Global Automotive Dyno Market Size was $225.10 Million USD in 2021 and it will reach $248.11 Million USD in 2029
The Global Automotive Dyno Market was $225.10 Million USD in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 1.38% year on year, it will reach $248.11 Million USD in 2029.
Global Automotive Dyno Market Overview
A vehicle's performance qualities, such as fuel economy, power, torque, and speed, can be measured using an automobile dyno. The information obtained from the dyno can be utilized to enhance a vehicle's design or to assess how well a certain modification will perform.
The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing demand for quality performance test results for new and existing automotive vehicles. Apart from this, the increasing popularity of innovative testing and development tools is also expected to support the growth of this market. In addition, stringent government regulations pertaining to fuel efficiency and emissions are anticipated to boost the demand for Automotive Dyno across the globe.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
There are many types of Automotive Dyno market - Engine Dynamometer Chassis Dynamometer being sold today. Some common types of Automotive Dyno are dynamometers for tuning engines, chassis dynos for measuring suspension or chassis performance, and engine dynos for measuring horsepower and torque. There are many factors to consider when purchasing an Automotive Dyno, such as the type of testing required, the size and capabilities of the instrument, and the price.
There are a number of different applications for the Automotive Dyno market. OEMs use Automotive Dyno to test and tune their vehicles, while aftermarket companies use it to diagnose and correct vehicle performance issues. Additionally, many car enthusiasts use Automotive Dyno to improve the power and torque output of their vehicles.
Auto dynos have witnessed a major increase in popularity in recent years in places including Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, The Middle East, and Africa. This is a result of rising consumer demand for more fuel-efficient and performance-oriented vehicles. Automotive dynos have grown very common in these areas for a variety of reasons.
Prominent Key Players of the Automotive Dyno Market
There are a few major Automotive Dyno competitors in the market. HORIBA AVL Meidensha Rototest MTS NTS SuperFlow Schenck SGS are some of the leading players in this market. These companies offer products that cater to various needs of Automotive Dyno users. Some of their features include high accuracy, portability, and ease of use.The other major players in this market are Shimadzu and Beckman Coulter. Both these companies offer Automotive Dyno products that are known for their precision and accuracy. Their products are used by various industries such as automotive, aerospace, and medical among others.
Key Market Segments Table: Automotive Dyno Market
Based on types, the Automotive Dyno market is primarily split into:
• Engine Dynamometer
• Chassis Dynamometer
Based on applications, the Automotive Dyno market covers:
• Automotive OEM
• Automotive Aftermarket
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast of the following regions are covered:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
The market for automotive dynos has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The number of automobile dyno installations has increased as a result of the outbreak's increased demand for emissions testing. The demand for testing equipment that can assist drivers in increasing their fuel efficiency has also increased as a result of the growing awareness of vehicle emissions and fuel efficiency. The demand for testing equipment is also changing as a result of COVID-19, moving from "conventional" automakers to "green" and "clean" automakers. These businesses are devoted to creating cars that release fewer harmful chemicals into the atmosphere, such as CO2.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Automotive Dyno Market
This market is expanding primarily as a result of rising demands from automakers all over the world for improved performance and fuel economy. Presently, the automotive dyno market is faced with formidable obstacles. The rising need for performance across multiple automobile industry segments is one of the key causes of this. As a result, there is no more need for automobile dynos that can deliver precise readings. Additionally, new technologies like artificial intelligence are posing a serious threat to the automotive dyno industry (AI). Automakers now favor these technologies over automobile dynos as a result of this.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
• The market size and development prospects for Automotive Dyno, development models, proponents of finance, traders, salespeople, research and media, worldwide managers, directors, and other stakeholders are all aided by this information.
• key regions like North America are taken into account for the regional study of the automotive dyno market: America, Canada, and Europe: Germany France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Russia, Asia-Pacific, Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Korea) are all regions that fall under this category.
