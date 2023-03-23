Global Automotive Aftermarket Market Size was $1022.00 Bn USD in 2021 and it will reach $1282.80 Bn USD in 2029
Global Automotive Aftermarket Market Overview
The many parts and accessories that can be added to an automobile after it has been purchased are referred to as "automotive aftermarket." It could consist of brand-new brakes, exhaust systems, tyres, and rims. There are a wide variety of aftermarket businesses, and the choices are unlimited.
The automotive aftermarket is a booming industry that continues to grow at a high rate. This growth is due to the growing popularity of retrofitting older vehicles with new technology and accessories, as well as the increasing demand for replacement parts and services.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
The automotive aftermarket is a huge industry that spans many different parts of the business. Automotive aftermarket products and services include crash-relevant parts, wear and tear parts, maintenance service, diagnostics, and tire service. The automotive aftermarket is constantly evolving as new products and technologies are introduced. New companies are always entering the market to offer innovative products and services to consumers. There are a variety of different types of companies in the automotive aftermarket, including independent distributors, OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), specialty retailers, and technology companies. The automotive aftermarket is an extremely profitable industry, with annual sales reaching billions of dollars. It is an important part of the economy and has a significant impact on the overall economy.
The automotive aftermarket is a critical part of the automotive industry and provides customers with a wide variety of choices for their vehicle needs. The commercial vehicle aftermarket offers even more options for those in the market for new or used vehicles. There are many applications for the automotive aftermarket, including New car sales, Car repairs, and maintenance, Parts and accessories, Auto body work, Auto rental services, and Automotive leasing and lending.
Around the world, the automotive aftermarket is expanding quickly. The aftermarket is expanding more quickly in the Asia Pacific than in any other area. The demand for luxury cars is rising, the middle class is expanding, and there is an increase in investments in new technology, among other factors that contribute to this expansion. The aftermarket is expanding significantly in Europe as well. This expansion is the result of rising investment in new technology as well as rising demand for new automobile models. Although North America is now experiencing slower growth than the other three regions, this may soon change.
Prominent Key Players of the Automotive Aftermarket Market
The automotive aftermarket is a large and rapidly growing industry with a variety of competitors. The major players in this market are Bridgestone, Michelin, Autozone, Genuine Parts Company, Goodyear, Continental, Advance Auto Parts, O'Reilly Auto Parts, and Bosch. These companies offer a wide range of products and services to the automotive aftermarket. Each company has its own strengths and weaknesses.
Key Market Segments Table: Automotive Aftermarket Market
Based on types, the Automotive Aftermarket market is primarily split into:
• Wear and Tear Parts
• Crash Relevant Parts
• Maintenance Service
• Diagnostics Products and Services
• Tire Service
Based on applications, the Automotive Aftermarket market covers:
• Passenger Vehicle
• Commercial Vehicle
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast of the following regions are covered:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
The COVID-19 epidemic has had a large effect on the aftermarket for automobiles. Sales of replacement auto parts and accessories have exploded in recent years on the aftermarket. The pandemic has reduced consumer interest in buying new cars, which has a negative impact on the automotive aftermarket. The decline in the automobile aftermarket, however, has also been influenced by other reasons. In addition, buyers are increasingly more hesitant to buy new cars due to safety worries.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Automotive Aftermarket Market
The rise in customer preference for safe and environmentally friendly transportation as well as the expanding acceptance of electric vehicles are the main factors driving the growth of the automotive aftermarket. Several significant issues are now being faced by the automotive aftermarket market. The fierce competition among market participants is among the most important. As a result, many new minor businesses have entered the market, making it challenging for the established players to thrive. In addition, it has become challenging for aftermarket firms to compete with traditional OEMs due to technical improvements in the automobile industry. Regulatory uncertainty is one of the biggest problems the aftermarket industry is currently facing.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
In addition to geographical projections, the market research study for Automotive Aftermarket also includes the value chain analysis, sales breakdown, and competitive position. Participants, stakeholders, and other parties with an interest in the market research sector can utilize the market research report as a resource.
