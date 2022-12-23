Submit Release
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast to Discuss the Performance of Leronlimab in Clinical Trials and Recent Charges Against Former CEO

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, Washington, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, will hold a webcast on December 29, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the performance of leronlimab in its clinical trials and the recent charges against its former CEO Nader Pourhassan, who was previously terminated on January 24, 2022, and has had no affiliation with the Company since that time.

Webcast Access Information

Date: Thursday, December 29, 2022
Time: 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Access: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=i2RX9JZG

The replay will be available approximately 60 minutes after the conclusion of the webcast and can be accessed via the above link until January 29, 2023.

About CytoDyn
CytoDyn is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of leronlimab, an investigational humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to bind to C-C chemokine receptor type 5 (CCR5), a protein on the surface of certain immune system cells that is believed to play a role in numerous disease processes. CytoDyn is studying leronlimab in multiple therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, cancer, and autoimmune conditions.

CONTACTS
Investors:
Cristina De Leon
Office: 360.980.8524
ir@cytodyn.com

Media:
Greg Salsburg
STiR Communications
info@stir-communications.com


