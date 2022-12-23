Trident University International Expands Its Military Success Scholarship to Graduate and Transfer Students

Trident is set to expand its Military Success Scholarship for the military fiscal year 2023. In addition to the undergraduate level, this scholarship is now open to eligible graduate and transfer students.

Effective starting for the November 28 8-week session, Trident will expand this program to eligible graduate and transfer students who have used a portion of their benefits at a different institution and have exhausted their fiscal year TA at Trident.

First introduced in 2017 to support Trident's active duty military population, the MSS is designed to help students who have exhausted their annual military tuition assistance benefits, by reducing their cost per credit hour by 50% for up to six courses.

To be eligible, these students must successfully complete a minimum of two courses at Trident utilizing the rest of their available TA and meet all other eligibility requirements. If eligible, they will qualify for the 50% cost reduction beginning on their third course. Transfer students will need to provide proof of exhaustion of their military fiscal year 2023 benefits to be eligible for the MSS.

"Trident is excited to expand its Military Success Scholarship to provide even more opportunities for our Active Duty, National Guard, and Reserve students to continue working towards their academic goals," states John Kline, President, American InterContinental University System.

Scholarship recipients are required to:

Currently serve in the U.S. Armed Services (Active Duty, Reserve, or National Guard)

Meet Trident admissions requirements

Be currently enrolled in a Trident undergraduate, graduate, or ISS Graduate Certificate program

Successfully complete a minimum of 4 courses within the military fiscal year ( October 1- September 30 )

) Maintain Satisfactory Academic Progress (SAP) and a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.0 for undergraduate and 3.0 for graduate.

This scholarship expires at the end of each military fiscal year (09/30)

Visit Trident's website to learn more about its Military Success Scholarship.

About Trident University International

Founded in 1998, Trident University International is a member of the American InterContinental University System, which is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (hlcommission.org). Trident uses the EdActive™ learning approach, which employs case-based learning in an online setting to teach real-world relevant critical thinking skills designed to enhance the lives and education of students. Trident offers quality associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs and certificates, led by a qualified faculty team, over 80% of whom have doctoral degrees. Trident has over 32,000 alumni, of which more than 27,000 have a military affiliation, and has received acknowledgements from Washington Monthly, Military Times, and Military Advanced Education & Transition for their dedication to student success. Visit http://www.trident.edu or call at (855) 290-0290 to learn more about Trident's wide range of educational options.

