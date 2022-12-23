5th CAMS Continuing Airworthiness Management Summit (Malmö, Sweden - February 17, 2023)

Submit Release
Dublin, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5th CAMS Continuing Airworthiness Management Summit" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This major event will offer the opportunity to discuss Continuing Airworthiness Management which is widely used with more operators looking towards outsourcing a smoother and cost-efficient option of management of aircraft.

This event will review regulatory authorities and approvals, selecting a CAMO provider, regulation structures, contracts and legalities, CAMO airworthiness regulations for lessors, lessees, MROs, and how to obtain a CAMO approval.

  • Dr. Alireza Ahmadi, Professor, Operation and Maintenance Engineering, Lulea University of Technology
  • Arnold Aumasson, VP Marketing & Business Development, Aircraft Maintenance Systems RD
  • Sergio Costa, Head of Engineering, Hi Fly
  • Robert Farrell, Head of CAMO, CAE Parc Aviation
  • Martin Hedley, Managing Director, Vision Achievement
  • Andrej Klejevskij, VP Technical, Airhub Airlines
  • Martin Lidgard, CEO and Founder, Web Manuals International
  • Andrzej Niderla, VP Technical - Operations, CAMO Accountable Manager, ALL4JETS
  • Senior Representative of Baines Simmons

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


