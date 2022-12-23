Dublin, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on Southeast Asia Steel Industry 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The development of the steel industry in Southeast Asian countries varies widely. According to the publisher's analysis, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines and other countries with more rapid development of the steel industry.

Among them, Vietnam is the largest steel production capacity in Southeast Asia, steel production and export scale growth is remarkable, in 2021 Vietnam crude steel production reached 23 million tons, steel exports are a record 13 million tons, exports of more than 10 billion U.S. dollars. Singapore steel production capacity is much smaller than the above five countries, with an annual output of less than 1 million tons, while Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos and Brunei and other countries with very weak steel industry.

Southeast Asia in this report includes 10 countries: Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia. With a total population of over 600 million by the end of 2021, Southeast Asia has an overall economic growth rate higher than the global average and is one of the key drivers of future global economic growth.

According to the publisher's analysis, the economic levels of the 10 Southeast Asian countries vary greatly, with Singapore being the only developed country with a per capita GDP of about US$73,000 in 2021. While Myanmar and Cambodia will have a GDP per capita of less than US$2,000 in 2021.

The population and minimum wage levels also vary greatly from country to country, with Brunei, which has the smallest population, having a total population of less than 500,000 people in 2021, and Indonesia, which has the largest population, having a population of about 275 million people in 2021. The most economically advanced countries in Southeast Asia do not have a legal minimum wage, with the actual minimum wage exceeding US$400 per month (for foreign maids), while the lowest minimum wage level in Myanmar is only about US$93 per month.

Overall, steel consumption in Southeast Asian countries has shown an upward trend in recent years, especially in Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and other countries with sustained economic growth, prompting rapid growth in steel consumption.

According to the publisher's forecast, the steel industry in Southeast Asia will maintain growth from 2022-2032. On the one hand, lower labor costs in Southeast Asian countries will prompt global steel companies to shift production capacity to these regions. On the other hand, rising demand in Southeast Asian steel markets will prompt global steel companies to increase their exports to these countries.

