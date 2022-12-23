China Manganese Ore Import Report 2022: Import Analysis 2018-2022 & Outlook 2023-2032

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on China's Manganese Ore Import 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Manganese is one of the important basic bulk raw materials for industrial production and is widely used in various economic fields such as metallurgical industry, light industry, chemical industry, agriculture and animal husbandry, building materials industry and national defense industry.

Manganese is gradually becoming a more important raw material in lithium battery cathode materials. As the ""upgraded"" version of lithium iron phosphate, lithium manganese iron phosphate is a new type of cathode material obtained by adding manganese element to lithium iron phosphate.

With the rapid development of China's electric vehicle industry, the demand for manganese in China is rising. Due to the limited local production of manganese in China, China needs to import a large amount of manganese ore every year.

In 2021, China imported 29,949,600 tons of manganese ore, down 5.09% year-on-year, with an import value of US$4.902 billion, up 0.36% year-on-year. According to the publisher's analysis, from January to October 2022, China imported 24.8583 million tons of manganese ore, down 2.77% year-on-year, and the import value was US$4.911 billion, up 19.35% year-on-year. The main reason for the decline of China's manganese ore import in 2021-2022 is that COVID-19 has affected the plant's opening rate and made the international logistics become uncomfortable.

From 2018 to October 2022, the average price of China's manganese ore imports generally shows a trend of first decrease and then increase. From 2018 to 2020, the average price of China's manganese ore imports decreases continuously from US$210.52 per ton to US$154.79 per ton. According to the publisher's analysis, from 2021 to 2022, the average price of China's manganese ore import gradually increases, and the average price of China's manganese ore import from January to October 2022 is US$197.57 per ton, an increase of 22.75% year-on-year.

In 2021, China imported manganese ore from 34 countries in total. According to the publisher's analysis, South Africa, Australia, Gabon, Ghana and Brazil are the main sources of manganese ore imports in China by import volume. Among them, South Africa is the largest source of manganese ore import in China. In 2021, China imports 13.954 million tons of manganese ore from South Africa, accounting for 46.59% of the total import volume, and the import value of US$2.102 billion, accounting for 42.89% of the total import value.

China is a major consumer and importer of manganese ore in the world. However, China's manganese ore resource reserves are small, and the manganese ore deposits are small in size, low in grade and complex in composition, so the Chinese market is highly dependent on manganese ore imports. The publisher expects that with the rising production of new energy vehicles in China, the demand for power lithium batteries is increasing, and the import volume of manganese ore in China will continue to rise in 2023-2032.

Topics covered:

China's Manganese Ore Import Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

What is the Impact of COVID-19 on China's Manganese Ore Import?

Which Companies are the Major Players in China's Manganese Ore Import Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in China's Manganese Ore Import

What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for China's Manganese Ore Import during 2023-2032?

What is the Expected Revenue of China's Manganese Ore Import during 2023-2032?

What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in China's Manganese Ore Import Market?

Which Segment of China's Manganese Ore Import is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing China's Manganese Ore Import?

Key Topics Covered:

1. 2018-2022 China Manganese Ore Import Analysis

1.1 Scale of China's Manganese Ore Imports

1.1.1. Import Volume of Manganese Ore in China

1.1.2. Import Value of Manganese Ore in China

1.1.3. Import Price of Manganese Ore in China

1.1.4. Apparent Consumption of Manganese Ore in China

1.1.5. Import Dependence of Manganese Ore in China

1.2 Main Import Sources of Manganese Ore in China

1.2.1. By Import Volume

1.2.2. By Import Value

2. 2018-2022 China's Pyrolusite Import Analysis

2.1 Import Volume of Pyrolusite

2.2. Import Value of Pyrolusite

2.3. Import Price of Pyrolusite

2.4 Import Dependence of Pyrolusite

2.5 Sources of Pyrolusite Imports

2.5.1. By Import Volume

2.5.2. By Import Value

3. 2018-2022 China Psilomelane Import Analysis

3.1. Import Volume of Psilomelane

3.2. Import Value of Psilomelane

3.3. Import Price of Psilomelane

3.4 Import Dependence of Psilomelane

3.5 Sources of Psilomelane Imports

3.5.1. By Import Volume

3.5.2. By Import Value

4. 2018-2022 China Import Analysis of Manganite

4.1. Import Volume of Manganite

4.2 Import Value of Manganite

4.3 Import Price of Manganite

4.4 Import Dependence of Manganite

4.5 Source of Manganite Imports

4.5.1. By Import Volume

4.5.2. By Import Value

5. 2018-2022 China Import Analysis of Black Manganese Ore

5.1. Import Volume of Black Manganese Ore

5.2 Import Value of Black Manganese Ore

5.3. Import Price of Black Manganese Ore

5.4 Import Dependence of Black Manganese Ore

5.5 Sources of Black Manganese Ore Imports

5.5.1. By Import Volume

5.5.2. By Import Value

6. 2018-2022 China Rhodochrosite Import Analysis

6.1. Import Volume of Rhodochrosite

6.2. Import Value of Manganese Rhodochrosite

6.3. Import Price of Manganese Rhodochrosite

6.4 Import Dependence of Rhodochrosite

6.5 Source of Import of Rhodochrosite

6.5.1. By Import Volume

6.5.2. By Import Value

7. 2018-2022 China Import Analysis of Alabandite

7.1. Import Volume of Alabandite

7.2. Import Value of Alabandite

7.3. Import Price of Alabandite

7.4 Import Dependence of Alabandite

7.5 Import Sources of Alabandite

7.5.1. By Import Volume

7.5.2. By Import Value

8. 2018-2022 China's Major Import Sources of Manganese Ore Analysis

8.1. South Africa Manganese Ore Import Analysis

8.2. Australia Manganese Ore Import Analysis

8.3 Gabon Manganese Ore Import Analysis

8.4 Ghana Manganese Ore Import Analysis

8.5. Brazil Manganese Ore Import Analysis

8.6 Other Manganese Ore Import Analysis

9. 2023-2032 Outlook for China's Manganese Ore Imports

9.1 Factors Affecting China's Manganese Ore Imports

9.1.1 Favorable Factors

9.1.2 Disadvantageous Factors

9.2 China's Import Forecast of Manganese Ore, 2023-2032

9.2.1 Import Volume Forecast

9.2.2. Forecast of Major Import Sources

9.2.3. Forecast of Major Imported Manganese Ore Types

