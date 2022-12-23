Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,031 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,892 in the last 365 days.

US Shopping App Temu Offers Sitewide Savings to Welcome in New Year

BOSTON, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu, the online marketplace known for its year-round deals, is starting the new year by offering an even wider selection of high-quality, budget-friendly products to meet the needs of all consumers.

"In the new year, we're committed to bringing even more of the world's best products to our platform," said a Temu spokesperson. "At Temu, shoppers can find a diverse range of merchandise that delivers both quality and affordability."

As part of the Nasdaq-listed multinational commerce group PDD Holdings, Temu has access to a vast network of suppliers, allowing it to offer a carefully curated selection of high-quality products at competitive prices. These suppliers are experienced manufacturers with a track record of supplying global brands and consumers, and by eliminating intermediaries and reducing unnecessary distribution costs, Temu is able to pass on the cost savings to its customers.

In addition to a wide variety of products, Temu also offers unique items developed through the "Next-Gen Manufacturing" program, which utilizes real-time consumer insights to create products that closely match consumer preferences. This program was pioneered by PDD Holdings, which has helped incubate nearly 1,000 brands since 2015, empowering manufacturers to quickly adapt to market changes and tailor their products to consumer demand.

Shoppers can browse over 250 product categories, including fashion, beauty, pet supplies, and home improvement tools, and enjoy wholesale prices with the flexibility to purchase only what they need.

Temu also provides detailed delivery information, product reviews, and seller information to assist with purchase decisions, and works with trusted global payment and logistics providers to ensure secure and hassle-free orders. By offering this level of transparency and support, Temu aims to provide a smooth and reliable shopping experience for its customers.

About Temu:
Temu is an online marketplace offering quality merchandise from the world's top suppliers and brands to consumers at wholesale prices anytime, anywhere, and in any quantity. As a member of PDD Holdings PDD, Temu works closely with its global network of suppliers and logistics partners to create and curate quality products for consumers to enjoy the conveniences and comforts of life.

About PDD Holdings:
PDD Holdings PDD is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD Holdings aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and convenience through new opportunities.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-shopping-app-temu-offers-sitewide-savings-to-welcome-in-new-year-301709527.html

SOURCE Temu

You just read:

US Shopping App Temu Offers Sitewide Savings to Welcome in New Year

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.