China Auto Sunroof Export Report 2022: Main Export Countries, Analysis 2018-2022, & Outlook 2023-2032

China is one of the major auto parts producers and exporters in the world. Auto sunroof is also one of the important components of China's auto parts exports.

In 2021, China exported 897,400 sets of automotive sunroofs (including electric sunroofs and manual sunroofs, the same below), up 36.9% year-on-year, with an export value of US$183 million, up 40.9% year-on-year. In the first three quarters of 2022, China exported 671,000 sets of automotive sunroofs, up 3.0% year-on-year, with an export value of US$157 million, up 14.8% year-on-year.

China's exports of automotive sunroofs are mainly electric sunroofs and manual sunroofs. The publisher's analysis, electric sunroofs are China's main export type. In the first three quarters of 2018-2022, the export volume of electric sunroofs accounted for about 90% of the total exports of automotive sunroofs, and the export value was more than 95% of the total exports of automotive sunroofs.

In the first three quarters of 2018-2022, the average price of China's automotive sunroof exports continued to grow. The average price of China's automotive sunroof exports increased slightly in 2018-2021, generally remaining in the price range of US$190-210 per set. In the first three quarters of 2022, the average price of China's automotive sunroof exports was US$233.8 per set, up 11.5% year-on-year.

The publisher's analysis, China's automotive sunroof export average price growth is mainly driven by the growth of the average export price of electric sunroof. In the first three quarters of 2018-2022, the export price of electric sunroof increased from US$207.3 per set to US$251.6 per set. The export price of manual sunroofs is more volatile, rising and falling. In the first three quarters of 2022, China's average export price of manual sunroofs was US$77.0 per set, down 5.2% year-on-year.

In 2021, China exported automotive sunroofs to 83 countries and regions, and the publisher analyzedthat India, the U.S., Brazil, Mexico, and South Korea were the main export destinations for Chinese automotive sunroofs by export volume. In terms of the export destination of electric sunroofs, these five countries are also the major export destinations of China's electric sunroofs by export volume.

The publisher's analysis shows that India is the largest exporter of electric sunroofs to China. In 2021, China exported 290.0 thousand sets of electric sunroofs to India, accounting for 36.4% of the total export volume of electric sunroofs, and the export value of US$68.4 million, accounting for 38.8% of the total export value of electric sunroofs.

The publisher's analysis, Australia, the Russian Federation, Germany, Italy and France are the main export destination of Chinese manual sunroofs, among which, Australia is the largest export volume of Chinese manual sunroofs. In 2021, China exported 28,300 sets of manual sunroofs to Australia, accounting for 33.8% of the total export volume of manual sunroofs, and the export value of US$3.4 million, accounting for 49.6% of the total export value of manual sunroofs.

The publisher expects that China's automotive sunroof exports are expected to continue to rise from 2023-2032. On the one hand, auto sunroofs produced by local auto parts manufacturers in China will continue to be exported. On the other hand, the factories set up by Chinese auto parts companies in Vietnam, Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries will also export a large number of auto parts, including sunroofs, to various parts of the world.

Topics covered:

China's Auto Sunroof Export Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

What is the Impact of COVID-19 on China's Auto Sunroof Export?

Which Companies are the Major Players in China's Auto Sunroof Export Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in China's Auto Sunroof Export

What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for China's Auto Sunroof Export during 2023-2032?

What is the Expected Revenue of China's Auto Sunroof Export during 2023-2032?

What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in China's Auto Sunroof Export Market?

Which Segment of China's Auto Sunroof Export is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing China's Auto Sunroof Export?

Key Topics Covered:

1 2018-2022 China's Auto Sunroof Export Analysis

1.1. China's Auto Sunroof Export Scale

1.1.1. China's Auto Sunroof Export Volume

1.1.2. China's Auto Sunroof Export Value

1.1.3. China's Auto Sunroof Export Price

1.2. China's Main Export Destinations of Auto Sunroofs

1.2.1. By Export Volume

1.2.2. By Export Value

2 2018-2022 China Electric Sunroof Export Analysis

2.1 Electric Sunroof Export Volume

2.2 Electric Sunroof Export Value

2.3 Electric Sunroof Export Price

2.4 Analysis of Electric Sunroof Exports by Type

2.4.1. Export Volume of Various Types of Electric Sunroofs

2.4.2. Export Value of Various Types of Electric Sunroofs

2.4.3. Export Price of Various Types of Electric Sunroofs

2.5 Electric Sunroof Export Destinations

2.5.1. By Export Volume

2.5.2. By Export Value

3 2018-2022 China Manual Sunroof Export Analysis

3.1. Manual Sunroof Export Volume

3.2. Manual Sunroof Export Volume

3.3. Manual Sunroof Export Price

3.4 Analysis of Various Types of Manual Sunroof Exports

3.4.1. Export Volume of all Kinds of Manual Sunroofs

3.4.2. Export Value of All Types of Manual Sunroofs

3.4.3. Export Prices of All Types of Manual Sunroofs

3.5 Manual Sunroof Export Destinations

3.5.1. By Export Volume

3.5.2. By Export Value

4 2018-2022 China Auto Sunroof Main Export Destinations Analysis

4.1 Analysis of Main Export Destinations of Electric Sunroof

4.1.1 India

4.1.2. United States

4.1.3. Brazil

4.1.4. Mexico

4.1.5 Korea

4.1.6. Other Export Destinations

4.2. Manual Sunroof Main Export Destinations Analysis

4.2.1 Australia

4.2.2. Russian Federation

4.2.3 Germany

4.2.4 Italy

4.2.5. France

4.2.6. Other Export Destinations

5 China's Export Outlook for Automotive Sunroofs, 2023-2032

5.1 Factors Affecting China's Auto Sunroof Exports

5.1.1 Favorable Factors

5.1.2. Unfavorable Factors

5.2. China's Auto Sunroof Export Forecast, 2023-2032

5.2.1 Export Volume Forecast

5.2.2. Major Export Destinations Forecast

5.2.3. Major Export Types of Automotive Sunroofs Forecast

