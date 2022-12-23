EMU-PDRAM Organizes Seminar on Adapting to University Life

Upon the request of the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Foreign Languages and English Preparatory School (FLEPS) and with the collaboration of Student Counselling, Development and Research Center operating under the EMU FLEPS, the EMU Psychological Counselling, Guidance and Research Center (EMU-PDRAM) organized “Adapting to University Life” seminar (two sessions – one in Turkish language, one in English language). EMU-PDRAM Director Psychologist Dr. Fatoş Özeylem delivered the seminar on young adulthood and its developmental characteristics, starting university as an important life transition, turning changes into opportunities, coping with culture and adverse culture shock, and healthy adaptation to university life, while the students attending the seminar shared their thoughts and experiences during these processes.