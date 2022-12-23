Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,033 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,841 in the last 365 days.

EMU-PDRAM Organizes Seminar on Adapting to University Life

Upon the request of the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Foreign Languages and English Preparatory School (FLEPS) and with the collaboration of Student Counselling, Development and Research Center operating under the EMU FLEPS, the EMU Psychological Counselling, Guidance and Research Center (EMU-PDRAM) organized “Adapting to University Life” seminar (two sessions – one in Turkish language, one in English language). EMU-PDRAM Director Psychologist Dr. Fatoş Özeylem delivered the seminar on young adulthood and its developmental characteristics, starting university as an important life transition, turning changes into opportunities, coping with culture and adverse culture shock, and healthy adaptation to university life, while the students attending the seminar shared their thoughts and experiences during these processes.

Eastern Mediterranean University

You just read:

EMU-PDRAM Organizes Seminar on Adapting to University Life

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.