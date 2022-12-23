Berlin Barracks / Domestic Assault and Violation of Conditions
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3007304
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 12/23/2022 0225 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Williamstown, Vermont
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Valerie Calle
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/23/2022 at approximately 0225 hours Troopers responded to a family fight in Williamstown, Vermont. An investigation resulted in the arrest of Valerie Calle for the offense of Domestic Assault and Violation of Conditions of Release. Calle was held for lack of $5,000 bail. Calle was issued conditions of release to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 12/23/2022 at 1100 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/23/2022 1100 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Barre City Police Department
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tylor Rancourt
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
578 Paine Turnpike N
Berlin, VT 05602
Office: 802-229-9191
Cell: 802-760-0545