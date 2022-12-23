Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Domestic Assault and Violation of Conditions

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3007304

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt                             

STATION: Berlin                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 12/23/2022 0225 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Williamstown, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Valerie Calle                                              

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 12/23/2022 at approximately 0225 hours Troopers responded to a family fight in Williamstown, Vermont.  An investigation resulted in the arrest of Valerie Calle for the offense of Domestic Assault and Violation of Conditions of Release.  Calle was held for lack of $5,000 bail.  Calle was issued conditions of release to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 12/23/2022 at 1100 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  12/23/2022 1100 hours       

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Barre City Police Department     

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Tylor Rancourt

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N

Berlin, VT 05602

 

Office: 802-229-9191

Cell: 802-760-0545

 

Berlin Barracks / Domestic Assault and Violation of Conditions

