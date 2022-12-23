HR Certified, LLC to release new service, HR Certified University, in support of diversity and upskilling talent in HR

HR Certified University - For the Professional Lifelong Learner Powered by Mindedge Learning HR Certified, LLC

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ahead of the launch of its new HR Certified University , powered by MindEdge HR Certified LLC is making public five unreleased facts about the service that will be fully available by January 1, 2023, which fans and consumers that are lifelong professional learners will find interesting...The five items include nuggets such as how:The idea for creating the HR Certified University service came about after feedback from our clients clearly showed that they wanted more immediate ways to go deeper on topics and skills covered in their learning journey to earning Human Resourcrs Certification.The HR Certified University concept has actually been in development for two months and had a team of four working on it, which is considered tiny by industry standards. This goes to show that with real passion, amazing things can be achieved by small numbers.HR Certified LLC almost wasn't able to bring the HR Certified University service to see the light of day, when evaluating the upfront fees to stand up the service. The problem was overcome by showcasing our robust business model to our partner MindEdge. Our organization's only barrier was the financial resources needed to implement it as a self-funded minority-owned business.HR Certified LLC has done something different compared to other businesses in the professional development learning space, by fully incorporating accessible high-quality materials, that are expertly designed, and learner-approved content into their business model.The HR Certified University service will be released as part of it's greater plans to become the #1 producer of top diverse HR talent, across all skill levels, in the U.S. in support of our Vision of attracting and upskilling diverse talent in the field of Human Resources. It's hoped this goal will be achieved within 3 - 5 years.HR Certified LLC got it's start when Founder Anthony P. Howard noticed a growing need for better education and learning experiences for minorities looking to enter and grow in Human Resources at more affordable prices. With over 20 years prior experience in the professional development world, Anthony P. Howard decided to go ahead and start in 2018.Anthony P. Howard is quoted saying: "We like to do things to connect with our consumers and customers. Things like provide white glove support and create a sense of community, and releasing these little factoids ahead of our HR Certified University service launch are what make a difference."HR Certified University service is set to launch by January 1, 2023. To find out more about HR Certified LLC and the new service, visit https://gethrcertified.com/

