Nykode Therapeutics to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- OSLO, Norway, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nykode Therapeutics ASA (OSE: NYKD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer Michael Engsig will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. CET.

The live and archived webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the Investors section of the Company’s website here.

About Nykode Therapeutics
Nykode Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Nykode’s modular vaccine technology specifically targets antigens to Antigen Presenting Cells, which are essential for inducing rapid, strong and long-lasting antigen specific immune responses and eliciting efficacious clinical responses.

Nykode’s lead product candidates are VB10.16, a therapeutic vaccine for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV)-16 induced malignancies which demonstrated positive interim efficacy and safety results from its Phase 2 trial for the treatment of cervical cancer; and VB10.NEO, an individualized cancer neoantigen vaccine, which is exclusively out-licensed to Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. Additionally, Nykode is conducting a Phase 1/2 trial with next-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

The Company’s partnerships include Genentech within oncology, a multi-target collaboration with Regeneron within oncology and infectious diseases and a collaboration with Adaptive Biotechnologies for COVID-19 T cell vaccine development.

Nykode Therapeutics’ shares are traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: NYKD). Further information about Nykode Therapeutics may be found at http://www.nykode.com

Contact for Nykode Therapeutics ASA:

Chief Business Officer, Agnete Fredriksen
Nykode Therapeutics ASA
IR@nykode.com 

Nykode Therapeutics ASA

Oslo Science Park
Gaustadalléen 21
N-0349 Oslo, Norway


