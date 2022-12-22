Submit Release
From Igor Babushkin, Governor of the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation

AZERBAIJAN, December 22 - 22 december 2022, 14:46

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu!

Please accept the assurances of my deepest esteem and sincere congratulations on the occasion of your birthday.

Under your leadership, the Republic of Azerbaijan confidently moves forward on the path of socio-economic development, and plays an important role in international affairs, rightfully enjoying high authority on the world arena.

Thank you for your comprehensive help in strengthening and improving multifaceted relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation. I am sure that the created constructive dialogue will comprehensively contribute to further deepening of the bilateral relations.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, on this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, peace, and the successful implementation of all your plans and initiatives for the sake of the people of Azerbaijan.

Yours respectfully,

Igor Babushkin

Governor of the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation

