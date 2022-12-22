From Maia Sandu, President of the Republic of Moldova

AZERBAIJAN, December 22 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President Aliyev.

On the occasion of your birthday, please accept my sincere congratulations, and wishes for good health and prosperity.

I would like to note the special nature of friendship and cooperation based on the mutual trust and respect between the Republic of Moldova and the Republic of Azerbaijan. I am sure that partnership between our countries will continue to develop through our joint efforts, especially in the fields of energy, trade, agriculture and culture. I also want to express my deep gratitude to the Republic of Azerbaijan for the assistance to my country.

I highly appreciate the expansion of political dialogue between our countries and I would be honored to welcome you during your visit to the Republic of Moldova.

Mr. President, I wish you success in your activities. Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration.

Sincerely,

Maia Sandu

President of the Republic of Moldova