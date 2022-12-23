Laboratory Information Systems Market to Expand at a CAGR of ~8% | ~ USD 5362.8 Million, 2033
Laboratory information systems market is estimated to garner a revenue of ~USD 5362.8 Million by the end of 2033 by growing at a CAGR of ~8%, 2033NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Laboratory Information Systems Market Key Insights
During the forecast period of 2032-2033, the global laboratory information systems market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 5362.8 million by 2033 by expanding at a CAGR of ~8%. The market further generated a revenue of ~USD 2300 million in the year 2022. Major key factors propelling the growth of laboratory information systems market worldwide are rising cases and deaths owing to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, along with growing cases of non-communicable diseases.
Market Definition of Laboratory Information Systems
A laboratory information system (LIS) is a piece of healthcare software that maintains, processes, and retains patient information associated with lab procedures and tests. Hematology, chemistry, immunology, and microbiology tests, as well as other types of inpatient and outpatient medical testing, are coordinated by doctors and lab personnel using laboratory information systems. Some of the specified requirements that must be verified in a LIMS include laboratory testing processing, test scheduling, sample collection method, and more.
Global Laboratory Information Systems Market: Growth Drivers
The growth of the global laboratory information systems market can majorly be attributed to the high productivity of lab informatics products. For instance, the elimination of manual tasks benefited 61% of laboratory information management system (LIMS) users, improved sample management for 57% of respondents, and resulted in a significant increase in productivity for 46% of respondents, according to a 2020 survey by Astrix Technologies LLC, a specialised healthcare IT service provider. Additionally, it is projected that the incidence of non-communicable diseases would raise the rate of laboratory information system adoption for early detection, diagnosis, and death prevention. According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), non-communicable illnesses will account for about 41 million deaths worldwide in 2021, or 71% of all fatalities.
The global laboratory information systems market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:
Growing cases and deaths owing the rise in prevalence of cardiovascular disease
Growing prevalence of autoimmune diseases
Surge in growth of pharma sector
Rise in hospital visits
Robust growth in hospital industry
Global Laboratory Information Systems Market: Restraining Factor
Laboratory information systems require qualified and trained personnel who could efficiently operate the system, carry out routine tasks, and manage patient data. This might restrict the usage of LIS in developing nations. Hence this factor is expected to be the major hindrance for the growth of the global laboratory information systems market during the forecast period.
Global Laboratory Information Systems Market Segmentation
By Product (Standalone, and Integrated)
By Component (Services, and Software)
By Delivery Mode (Cloud Based, and Premises)
By End User (Hospital Labs, Independent Labs, POLs, and Others)
The hospital labs segment is anticipated to increase significantly by the end of 2033, as hospitals around the world become more prevalent. Recent estimations showed that Colombia, with 10,900 hospitals, would have the most hospitals worldwide in 2020.
By Region
The North America laboratory information systems market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions. Well-developed infrastructure, increased in demand for digitalized technology, and growing investment by stakeholders are some of the major factors estimated to boost the growth of the market in this region. Additionally, the prevalence of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and cancer is predicted to rise, which would also accelerate the implementation of laboratory information systems. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 599,589 cancer-related deaths and 1,752,735 new cases were reported in the US in 2019. However, in 2018, 34.2 million Americans, or 10.5% of the population, received a diabetes diagnosis. Another major driver for the North American region in the coming years is the rising cost of healthcare and health expenditures. The healthcare sector in the United States brought in USD 800 billion in 2021.
The market research report on global laboratory information systems also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).
Key Market Players Featured in the Global Laboratory Information Systems Market
Some of the key players of the global laboratory information systems market are CliniSys Group, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Orchard Software Corporation, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA, LabVantage Solutions, Thermo Fisher Scientific Holdings, Inc., STARLIMS CORPORATION, PROLIS, Medical Information Technology, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, and others.
