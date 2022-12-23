Watch Box Co. Now Offers More than 40 Types of Automatic Watch Winders

Automatic watch winders are important to keep a watch running smoothly. They are also stylish and attractive.

If an automatic watch is not worn regularly, the essential lubricant inside may congeal and clog the fine mechanisms, and the watch can get damaged or may not work again.

Because so many people have more than one watch, some get worn more than others.

“The watches that don’t get worn as often usually sit idle in a drawer, they run down, slow down, the lubricant dries up and likely seizes the mechanisms,” explains Ryan Frizzel, a spokesperson for Watch Box Co., specializing in more than 40 types of automatic watch winders as well as a full range of quality, handcrafted watch boxes.

“The key component of an automatic watch is a tightly wound mainspring that powers the other parts through natural body movement. It is the reason why automatic watch winders are important. They keep an automatic watch running, even though it is not being worn.”

The automatic watch winder protects and preserves the finely tuned watch mechanisms, and keeps them working smoothly, even if it is kept on a shelf, on a dresser or in a drawer.

Frizzel adds that while many people plug in their automatic watches and charge them overnight, an automatic watch winder ensures that each of a person’s watches are ready for the next use, without the risk of the watch getting run down, drying out, damaged or seizing up.

“The Watch Box Co. automatic watch winders come in a variety of styles, colors, and designs,” he said. “Beautifully designed like the master craft of the watches. The selection is terrific. From The Watch Box Co. wood designs to carbon winders, with single, double, triple, and even a case to wind four watches at once.

“We can personalize a watch box with a variety of styles. A recent trend is a watch box with a monogram of initials. A perfect touch.”

A unique and special feature is that Watch Box Co. automatic winders have a clear covering so that the watches are always visible. There are also travel containers, so no matter where the person is, they can be sure their watch is always wound with ease.

