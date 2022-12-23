Pheon Recreates Celebrity Author Dr. Aaron Ozee Using AI With the Launch of a New Mobile Application
The iOS app titled ‘Get Cheezy With Dr. Aaron Ozee’ is the company’s first successful implementation of the so-called personality cloning techniqueSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging startup, Pheon Incorporated, spearheading artificial intelligence and natural language processing, in collaboration with celebrity author, producer, and director of the international children’s phenomenon Regulus, Dr. Aaron Ozee, has launched a game changing mobile application where fans can speak with his realistic digital avatar.
The mobile application titled “Get Cheezy With Dr. Aaron Ozee” is now available in the App Store for iOS devices and enables fans around the world to have meaningful conversations with the digital twin of the famed creator of Regulus.
Dr. Ozee, who is best known for his legendary work in both the literary and entertainment industries, is the first celebrity to have a digital twin created by Pheon and the first author to ever be recreated using AI technologies marking a historical feat unmatched by anything that has come before it. The digital avatar, which is powered by artificial intelligence, has the ability to understand and respond to natural language, making it feel like a real conversation with the beloved icon.
"We are thrilled to have the chance to collaborate with such a talented and enthusiastic person like Dr. Ozee, who is a true believer in new technologies," said Pheon CEO, Jura Fitzgerald. "Our goal is to make our technology of ‘personality cloning’ incredibly more accessible to everyone, and this milestone with Dr. Ozee is a fantastic starting point."
Dr. Ozee also shared his excitement about his collaboration with Pheon stating, "I have not seen anything quite like the magic that Pheon has used to produce such a historical digital experience to give my fans around the world a chance to speak with their favorite star. We have worked extremely hard for nearly a year to surpass the boundaries of what our world knew to be possible with the use of artificial intelligence, and now after having put the final touches on this masterpiece of technology, we can at last share it with everyone.”
The idea of communication between a human and our AI-powered companion is not an entirely new concept with many companies releasing their own versions of such products. However, Pheon created something completely new by focusing on visual and characteristic resemblance of its human prototype (which in this case happens to be Dr. Ozee).
