Automated Cell Culture System Market to Expand at a CAGR of ~12.4%, Estimated Value of ~USD 12432.5 Million by 2033

Automated cell culture system market is estimated to garner robust revenue of ~USD 12432.5 million by the end of 2033 by growing at a CAGR of ~12.4% By 2033

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, December 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Automated Cell Culture System Market Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2023-2033, the global automated cell culture system market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 12432.5 million by 2033 by expanding at a CAGR of ~12.4%. The market further generated a revenue of ~USD 6500.0 million in the year 2022. Major key factors propelling the growth of automated cell culture system market worldwide are the increasing prevalence of cancer and the rising cases of cardiovascular diseases.Market Definition of Automated Cell Culture SystemAutomated cell culture system are tools that carry out cell culture maintenance and growth procedures mechanically. In cytology-focused laboratories, these instruments are frequently employed. Automated cell culture machines could accomplish the following tasks such as diluting samples, cultivating cultures in liquid while constantly rotating, plating cultures, and depositing cultures in wells. An automated cell culture system could be beneficial in any lab that studies cell biology, cell signaling, protein expression, or drug development. Given their ability to produce ideal cell lines across the entire spectrum of seeding, feeding, massaging, and cell multiplication, automated cell culture systems have become more and more popular. Also it grows cell cultures while cutting down on labour costs and mistakes. Hence they are more in demand. For instance, it was discovered that more than 8 million people have Parkinson’s disease in 2019. The adoption of automated cell culture systems is also anticipated to be fueled by ongoing developments in regenerative medicine and the significant unmet medical needs in emerging economies. Government programmes in this area are also helping the sector expand. For instance, India’s Union Health Ministry changed the Novel Pharmaceuticals & Clinical Trials Rules in January 2022 to include goods created from cells or stem cells as new drugs.The global automated cell culture system market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:Growing demand for the treatment of skin problemsSurge in cases of non-communicable diseasesGrowth in prevalence of infectious diseasesRise in healthcare expenditure all around the worldwideGrowth in number of trialsGlobal Automated Cell Culture System Market: Restraining FactorAny market’s expansion and performance depend on a number of factors, including the hiring and retention of trained and qualified employees, staff development, capital expenditures for equipment purchases, operating budget management, facility infrastructure, and change management. Failure to meet needs in any of these areas could result in a major vulnerability that, if left unaddressed, may undermine a laboratory’s credibility and produce a circumstance that will be challenging to remedy in the near future. Testing and maintaining the degree of skill in testing laboratories is a difficult task that frequently requires considerable experience, which makes it difficult for a company to advance. Hence this factor is expected to be the major hindrance for the growth of the global automated cell culture system market during the forecast period. Over the forecast period, the biotech company segment is expected to develop noticeably. The increase in global research and development efforts could be attributed to the segment's expansion. For instance, the biotech sector was estimated to be worth USD 450 billion in 2020.By RegionThe North America automated cell culture system market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions. Rise in use of automated cell culture, availability of excellent laboratories, and rising investment in research and development is estimated to boost the growth of the market in this region. Statistics from the National Cancer Institute (NIC) indicate that the NCI's budget for supporting cancer research would total USD 6440.4 million in 2020. For instance, the biotech sector was estimated to be worth USD 450 billion in 2020.By RegionThe North America automated cell culture system market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions. Rise in use of automated cell culture, availability of excellent laboratories, and rising investment in research and development is estimated to boost the growth of the market in this region. Statistics from the National Cancer Institute (NIC) indicate that the NCI’s budget for supporting cancer research would total USD 6440.4 million in 2020. The greater prevalence of chronic diseases and the presence of significant key players in the area are additional factors that are anticipated to fuel the market’s rise over the forecast period.The market research report on global automated cell culture system also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).Key Market Players Featured in the Global Automated Cell Culture System MarketSome of the key players of the global automated cell culture system market are Hitachi Power Solutions Co, Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Company, Cell Culture Company, LLC, Sartorius AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Hamilton Company, Merck Group, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novartis AG, and others.

