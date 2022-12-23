Message of congratulations of the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon

TAJIKISTAN, December 23 - Today, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent a message of congratulations to the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, which reads, in particular:

“Excellency,

I would like to extend my congratulations on the successful adoption by consensus of the United Nations General Assembly resolution A/77/443, entitled “International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation, 2025”, which was initiated by the delegation of the Republic of Tajikistan and co-sponsored by 153 countries.

This is a significant confirmation of the confidence of the United Nations Member States in your country as a leader for the worldwide preservation of glaciers, and as an advocate to demonstrate the interconnections between freshwater, mountains, and cl im ate change, to implement inter-connected goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

I am confident that Member States will make good use of the new mandates to further our shared work on water, mountain, and climate change issues, including through the International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation in 2025, launching World Day of Glaciers on 21 March of each year.

Thank you again for your co mmi tment to this important endeavour.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration”.