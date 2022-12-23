Submit Release
Karachi Faith Leaders Join AMMWEC and ICPH to Celebrate Hanukkah

Happy Hanukkah

Let's dispel the darkness of hate with this light

Karachi Faith Leaders Light a Candle to Join the #ShineALight on AntiSemitism and Hate Campaign

KARACHI, SINDH, PAKISTAN, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to show solidarity with the Jewish community around the world during the festival of Hanukkah, faith leaders joined hands and lit a candle to shine a light on the darkness of hate. American Muslim and Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council, led by Anila Ali, and ICPH led by Allama Ahsan Siddiqui held an event in front of the iconic Frere Hall in Karachi, Pakistan, on December 20th, 2022.

Leaders from the Sikh, Hindu, Christian, Baha'i, and Transgender community joined hands in a circle of prayer and wished the Jewish people a very blessed Hanukkah. The group vowed to dispel the darkness of hate from this earth and spread the joy of love and peace. This historic ceremony was followed by another event at to celebrate Hanukkah and Christmas. Faith leaders shared messages of love and peace to the Jewish and Christian communities around the world.

"Ammwec holds iftars at Jewish temples in America. The Jewish people love having us at their house of worship and so having this Hanukkah #ShineALight event in my city of birth is significant for me, " said Anila. "Allama Sb and all the faith leaders that joined AMMWEC and ICPH are champions of peace and these are the best role-models for the children of Pakistan," added Anila.

"This historic Hanukkah #ShineALight event will go down in history as proof that Pakistanis are peace-loving people." said Allama Ahsan Siddiqui. Joining the cake cutting celebrations was Mr. Michael Gibbs from the US Consulate. Allama Ahsan Siddiqui and his dedicated team of interfaith leaders build unity and empower minorities to strengthen Pakistan. Anila Ali and Allam Ahsan Siddiqui co-chair the Karachi IRF Roundtable.

"ShineALight events were held throughout Pakistan by young people who are the changemakers and want a more tolerant Pakistan, " said AMMWEC president and International Religious Freedom Roundtable chair for Pakistan, Anila Ali.

