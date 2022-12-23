Submit Release
Bách Hóa Xanh partners with MoMo to promote cashless payment in retail sector

VIETNAM, December 23 - HCM CITY — Bách Hóa Xanh (a member of Mobile World Group) and MoMo have announced a strategic cooperation that turns the later into the first e-wallet to be accepted as a payment method at Bách Hóa Xanh stores.

This means, besides payment by cash and card, customers can now make payments using MoMo when shopping at more than 500 Bách Hóa Xanh stores in HCM City. This payment method will soon expand to all Bách Hóa Xanh stores nationwide.

Previously, MoMo was one of the payment methods available on Bách Hóa Xanh's online shopping channel. The new move marks a comprehensive cooperation between the two sides from online to offline to increase customer experience and convenience in modern retail, and promote cashless payment.

“MoMo is delighted to be the first e-wallet accepted as a payment method at Bách Hóa Xanh stores, bringing consumers a convenient and easy shopping experience, especially during the approaching Lunar New Year,” said Nguyễn Linh Trang, director of the Payment and Daily Service Centre of MoMo.

MoMo will continue to be a reliable strategic partner of retailers and businesses to contribute to promoting Việt Nam's digital economy, she said.

“The cashless payment trend is contributing to improving customer experience and optimising business operations, especially in the retail sector. Comprehensive cooperation with MoMo super app from online to offline helps Bách Hóa Xanh to catch up with the cashless payment trend in the fastest way, while reaching more customers through MoMo’s diverse ecosystem of more than 31 million users," said Trương Hồng Hoàng, multicat business unit director at Bách Hóa Xanh.

To make the partnership, from now until December 31, 2022, all users who choose to pay with MoMo at Bách Hóa Xanh stores in HCM City will receive a 50 per cent discount (maximum of VNĐ30,000) for any bill.

In particular, users can choose to pay with postpaid wallet, a ‘buy now, pay later” feature on MoMo. — VNS

