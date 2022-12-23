Submit Release
$416.7 million of bonds issued through TCBS completes payment

VIETNAM, December 23 - HÀ NỘI — Techcom Securities (TCBS) announced that a bond batch of VNĐ10 trillion (US$416.7 million) issued by a consulting company had completed payment of interest and principal amount this month.

These are bonds with a maturity this month respectively issued by Vinfast Trading And Production JSC and advised by TCBS.

Specifically, a lot of Vinfast bonds worth VNĐ2.28 trillion were paid on time to investors in November.

Vinfast has completed the payment of VNĐ5.7 trillion up to December 19, and is expected to pay VNĐ2.02 trillion in the final payment on December 23.

Thus, VNĐ10 trillion of Vinfast bond principal and interest was paid in full and on time in the last two months of this year.

Information from TCBS revealved that it is estimated that about VNĐ38 trillion of bonds and principal due for over 400 bond codes issued by TCBS have been paid in full and on time from the beginning of this year until now. — VNS

