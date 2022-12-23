Author Ronald Young's new book "Family, Friends, and Fun" is written for and about the people who mean the most to the author, his family, and friends

Recent release "Family, Friends, and Fun" from Page Publishing author Ronald Young is a collection of endlessly personal and insightful poems about family, respect, and love. All readers will be able to see their own lives projected through the author's poetry.

SHAWNEE, Okla., Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ronald Young, who resides in Shawnee, Oklahoma, with his wife of fifty years, has completed his new book "Family, Friends, and Fun": a gripping and potent collection of poems that encourage readers to remember their own special family, friends, and fun.

Ronald shares, "From the adventurous days of our childhood through our golden years, we have shared the many joys life offers. The bonds we have make it easy to put thoughts to paper."

He continues, "The chapter on fun and games will help you remember the happiness we all enjoyed as we grew. Several of the poems will invoke your thought processes; maybe you share similar ideas, or better yet, you can improve on them. Special occasions, birthdays, Christmas, and other holidays will warm your heart. There are numerous poems with a patriotic theme including my favorite, 'A Date with Destiny,' recalling the great teamwork during the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995."

Published by Page Publishing, Ronald Young's meaningful work allows readers to relate to the joys and experiences of life just as he has.

Readers who wish to experience this memorable work can purchase "Family, Friends, and Fun" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

