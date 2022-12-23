Warren Pechin's new book "Retribution" details the crises Werner Manheim, owner of an engineering firm in the city, goes through after losing an arbitration proceeding

Recent release "Retribution" from Page Publishing author Warren Pechin describes how the 65 year old Werner Manheim, lost in an arbitration proceeding to the architects GBA, who hired his firm on a new local high school project. Manheim must find a way to make a come back both professionally and personally from this arbitration award against him.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz., Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Warren Pechin, a licensed architect for almost forty-five years, has completed his new book "Retribution": an intriguing book that explores Werner Manheim's maneuverings to overcome the effects of he and his wife, Georgina, having to pay off the arbitration award and interest to the architects and his legal expenses to his long-time friend, Brent Bannock, who represented him during the arbitration.

Pechin writes, "'I'm not done yet, not by a long shot,' Werner said tersely. 'This additional interest payment from appealing the arbitrator's decision is going to be lethal for Georgina and me. We'll most likely lose all the office reserves and probably most of our own personal wealth. We're going to be broke after paying the architects, except maybe we'll get to keep our home at the country club. I'm sure no one will recall our exemplary work on these buildings shown here on the renderings hanging on this wall or our reputation developed over the past since the firm was established. I'm sure the public will only remember that the largest structural engineering office in town died a quick death and instantly faded into oblivion, thanks to what you and your son, Kevin, didn't do.'"

Published by Page Publishing, Warren Pechin's riveting work delves into the complexities involved in deciding whether to pursue a legal action and the fall out that may occur if unsuccessful.

This book highlights the drama of adversaries on both sides and an escalating series of events, adding additional monetary stress, progresses to a surprising conclusion. It is especially suspenseful because Werner Manheim has not only his company and professional legacy at stake, but also his family's financial future as well.

