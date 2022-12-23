Ladybug Glass Hoop Earrings Introduces New Birthstone Line

Jewelry lovers already know all about glass hoop earrings and how remarkable they are. Staying in step with the popular trends, Ladybug has launched a birthstone-colored glass line.

HIGHLAND PARK, N.J., Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ladybug Glass Hoop Earrings was created by husband and wife Sim and Nechama Woitovich, who share a love for glass jewelry and wanted to provide stylish and stunning hoop earrings made from glass. Nechama thought of the idea in early 2022, and with her husband's help, they made their dream a reality. In June 2022, they launched the Ladybug Glass Hoop earring website.

Ladybug hoop earrings are made from beautiful borosilicate glass, giving them a unique and eye-catching look. Ladybug updates their inventory regularly with new designs and styles, so people can always find something that catches the eye. Whether someone is looking for a bold statement piece or something simple and understated, the perfect pair of glass earrings are waiting at glasshoopearrings.com.

For people looking for an elegant way to show off their birthstone, look no further than Ladybug's birthstone line. Each pair of earrings is hand-crafted with care to ensure they are as durable and beautiful as possible so that they can be worn again and again with confidence.

As any glass lover knows, the materials used in this type of jewelry are unlike anything else on the market. By using this material, Ladybug creates jewelry that has a unique look and feel to it. The colors always remain vibrant and true, so no matter where someone is wearing these earrings, they will stand out in any crowd.

The birthstone glass earrings are a fabulous addition to the Ladybug website, giving customers even more options for finding a pair that matches their style. Another benefit of buying from Ladybug glass hoop earrings is that they can custom-make earrings in their glass shop. The glass shop is owned and operated here in Edison, New Jersey.

Ladybug can create a unique pair of birthstone earrings for every birthday month so everyone can feel special on their special day. With these beautiful and stylish earrings, anyone will be able to show off their birthstone in style.

Ladybug's blue glass earrings are a favorite among jewelry lovers of all ages. Visit their website today.

