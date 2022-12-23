Author T.L. Sumter's new book "Jay Wise in I Can't Do It, Yet!" is a delightful children's story with a meaningful message for readers of all ages.

Recent release "Jay Wise in I Can't Do It, Yet!" from Page Publishing author T.L. Sumter introduces Jay, a smart, energetic, and inquisitive child who is always learning new things about the world and himself.

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- T.L. Sumter has completed his new book "Jay Wise in I Can't Do It, Yet!": a charming children's story that follows Jay on a walk with his dad. Jay learns a very important lesson about self-confidence and persistence.

Author T.L. Sumter is a former U.S. Army officer who, after becoming a father, sought methods for effectively communicating difficult topics to his children. His military style of speaking was not as effective as he would have liked with small children; he began writing down answers to the questions they would ask him as well as the different scenarios they encountered and making them more entertaining, fun, and informative for children. Those scenarios evolved into what is now the Jay Wise series. T.L. Sumter hopes these stories are educational and encouraging to children and parents as we all learn and grow together.

Sumter writes, "Jay became very frustrated, so his dad scooped him up and placed Jay on the branch. Jay hung there for as long as he could. Then he dropped. Jay was not happy with the amount of time he was able to hold on. His dad went to pick him up again, but Jay stopped him and said, 'No thanks, Dad. Let's go home.' From this point, so began the day's lesson for Jay Wise."

Published by Page Publishing, T.L. Sumter's engaging tale offers an impactful message for young readers.

Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase "Jay Wise in I Can't Do It, Yet!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

